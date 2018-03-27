Xiaomi launches Mi Mix 2S with dual cameras, slim bezels, flagship specs

These days nearly every phone maker has a flagship model with bezels so slim that it seems like the front of the phone is nearly all-screen. But Xiaomi’s Mi Mix was one of the first when it launched in 2016… and it still has an eye-catching design thanks to its ceramic body and slim top bezel.

Now Xiaomi followed up that phone with a Mi Mix 2 that launched about 6 months ago. And now the company is introducing an upgraded version with a faster processor, better cameras and the same ceramic-and-metal chassis.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S should be available in China soon for about $525 and up.

The new phone sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and two 12MP rear cameras, one with a wide-angle lens and one with a telephoto lens for lossless zoom.

Xiaomi says the camera system also includes hardware-level noise reduction, 4-axis optical image stabilization, and AI software for automatic scene detection (with support for 206 different scenes in 25 different categories. There’s also AI support for portrait-style photos with blurred backgrounds. That applies to pictures you snap with the rear cameras, but also to selfie portraits shot using the phone’s 5MP front-facing camera.

It’s interesting to note that while the display and chassis were the features that really set the original Mi Mix apart, these days there are plenty of phones with high screen-to-body ratios, so companies are turning to the cameras as differentiating factors. Xiaomi notes the Mi Mix 2S gets a high score from DxO Mark… but that seems to be true for a growing number of flagship phones. I wonder what device makers will turn to next when looking for unique differentiating factors.

The Mi Mix 2S features a 5.99 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, a 3,400 mAh battery with support for wireless charging and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port.

Xiaomi will offer three different configurations when the phone goes on sale in April: