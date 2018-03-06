Windows Insiders can begin testing Windows 10’s new privacy settings layout

Microsoft has received a fair amount of flak over the privacy settings in Windows 10, and the company has promised to provide more transparency around the data it collects in upcoming versions of the operating system.

Users can also opt out of some data collection features, but the process for doing so hasn’t always been as clear as it could be. So Microsoft is beginning to test a new set up process that makes it easier for users to see and understand their privacy options.

Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17115 is now rolling out to members of the Windows Insiders program, and users will be able to get an early look at the new privacy set up experience… or at least a possible version of it.

Microsoft is actually testing a few different options, including a single screen with toggles that let you enable or disable a bunch of different options, or seven individual screens that provide a little more information about what happens if each feature is enabled or disabled.

The settings you have control over include:

Speech recognition (allowing Cortana and other apps to send your voice data tot he cloud)

Find my Device (allowing Microsoft to track your location and help you find a missing device)

Inking & Typing (enabling language recognition and text suggestion, among other things)

Location (allowing weather, shopping, and other apps to automatically determine your location)

Diagnostic data (allowing your PC to send PC diagnostics, plus app, feature, and website data to Microsoft)

Tailored experiences (allowing Microsoft to use that data to recommend tips, offers, etc)

Don’t want to join the Insider program an go through the setup process? You can also just open the Start Menu on any Windows PC and type “privacy” to find the Privacy settings (or go to Start Menu -> Settings -> Privacy if you don’t feel like typing). You won’t see the new categories yet, but you will be able to disable some types of data collection you may or may not have known were enabled (or vice versa, I suppose).