Voyo’s latest 2-in-1 Windows tablet borrows more than a few design elements from Microsoft’s Surface Pro. But with a pre-order price of $480, the Voyo Vbook i5 is several hundred dollars cheaper than a Surface Pro, which typically sells for $799 and up.
Both tablets have a built-in kickstand, a high-resolution display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and support for a detachable keyboard and digital pen.
But there are some trade-offs: despite having “i5” in its name, the Voyo model comes with an Intel Pentium 4415U Kaby Lake processor rather than a Core M or Core i chip. Still, did I mention that it’s on sale for less than $500?
That said, Chinese brands like Voyo (and Chuwi and Teclast) tend to have a sort of hit-or-miss track record when it comes to build quality, performance, and battery life. So I’d probably wait for real-world reviews before buying this tablet.
Anyway, here’s a run-down of the specs for the Voyo Vbook i5:
- 12.6 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel IPS touchscreen with pen and 10-point finger input
- Intel Pentium 4415U 15 watt 2.3 GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB of RAM
- 128GB M.2 SSD
- microSD card slot
- 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports
- 1 USB 3.1 Type-C port
- micro HDMI port
- 3.5mm audio jack
- 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
- Dual-band 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0
- 10,200 mAh battery
- Aluminum magnesium alloy chassis
- 12″ x 8.5″ x 0.4″
- 2 pounds
Unfortunately Voyo didn’t just borrow the Surface Pro’s design style for this tablet. The company also borrowed Microsoft’s habit of selling accessories separately: neither the digital pen nor the detachable keyboard are included in the $480 base price.
If you do pay extra for a Voyo pen, it supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. And the keyboard is said to feature 1.5mm key travel.
via TechTablets
Leave a Reply
8 Comments on "Voyo Vbook i5: $480 tablet with 3K display, 8GB RAM, Pentium 4415U"
Damn…now this is nice. Pentium Gold is more than enough power for this form factor and that Aluminum Magnesium Alloy for a sub $500 tablet is Wow.
Personally I appreciate, that Voyo does not offer a bundle: I neither need the Pen (I never used it with my Surface) nor a Keyboard as I have a nice Bluetooth keyboard already and very often use such a tablet in portrait mode that unfortunately is not supported by a single device as far as I know.
Um….portrait mode in Surface Book Tablet portion??
Indeed, I use every tablet from 10 inch on mostly in portrait mode (and my phone too of course). They get heavy from 12 inch on but I have strurdy holders.
I’m hoping for a 10.10″ Surface (non pro 2018) running on snapdragon 845. Basically anything with 10″ chassis, no bezel 11″ screen or adjustable bezels. Then no kickstand but have a HP envy style typecover with builtin kickstand but improve upon that design.
This is a killer deal! The Pentium 4415U is right between the last-gen Core M3-6Y30 and current-gen Core M3-7Y30 in performance. Unlike many previous Pentiums, this Pentium is Core-based, not Atom-based nor Apollo Lake-based nor based off of any of Atom’s last surviving vestiges.
Does anyone realize that you can buy an Acer Switch 3 today for $430? The Switch 3 is another 12″ Surface clone that has a Pentium N4200 CPU, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. While the specs are a little lower than this Yoyo, you can buy the Acer today and the keyboard is included for $50 less.
Pentium N4200 is an Apollo Lake Pentium, based on the Atom architecture. This one is a 7th gen Pentium Core chip which would be akin to the 8th gen Pentium Gold chips. This Pentium is about 40-50% more powerful. Also this has an m.2 ssd where the acer switch most likely has emmc. The Voyo specs are far superior.