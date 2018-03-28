Liliputing

Voyo Vbook i5: $480 tablet with 3K display, 8GB RAM, Pentium 4415U

Voyo’s latest 2-in-1 Windows tablet borrows more than a few design elements from Microsoft’s Surface Pro. But with a pre-order price of $480, the Voyo Vbook i5 is several hundred dollars cheaper than a Surface Pro, which typically sells for $799 and up.

Both tablets have a built-in kickstand, a high-resolution display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and support for a detachable keyboard and digital pen.

But there are some trade-offs: despite having “i5” in its name, the Voyo model comes with an Intel Pentium 4415U Kaby Lake processor rather than a Core M or Core i chip. Still, did I mention that it’s on sale for less than $500?

That said, Chinese brands like Voyo (and Chuwi and Teclast) tend to have a sort of hit-or-miss track record when it comes to build quality, performance, and battery life. So I’d probably wait for real-world reviews before buying this tablet.

Anyway, here’s a run-down of the specs for the Voyo Vbook i5:

  • 12.6 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel IPS touchscreen with pen and 10-point finger input
  • Intel Pentium 4415U 15 watt 2.3 GHz dual-core processor
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 128GB M.2 SSD
  • microSD card slot
  • 2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports
  • 1 USB 3.1 Type-C port
  • micro HDMI port
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras
  • Dual-band 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0
  • 10,200 mAh battery
  • Aluminum magnesium alloy chassis
  • 12″ x 8.5″ x 0.4″
  • 2 pounds

Unfortunately Voyo didn’t just borrow the Surface Pro’s design style for this tablet. The company also borrowed Microsoft’s habit of selling accessories separately: neither the digital pen nor the detachable keyboard are included in the $480 base price.

If you do pay extra for a Voyo pen, it supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. And the keyboard is said to feature 1.5mm key travel.

via TechTablets

Tobi
Guest
Tobi
Damn…now this is nice. Pentium Gold is more than enough power for this form factor and that Aluminum Magnesium Alloy for a sub $500 tablet is Wow.

9 hours ago
Member
MiniMax
Personally I appreciate, that Voyo does not offer a bundle: I neither need the Pen (I never used it with my Surface) nor a Keyboard as I have a nice Bluetooth keyboard already and very often use such a tablet in portrait mode that unfortunately is not supported by a single device as far as I know.

9 hours ago
Tobi
Guest
Tobi
Um….portrait mode in Surface Book Tablet portion??

7 hours ago
Member
MiniMax
Indeed, I use every tablet from 10 inch on mostly in portrait mode (and my phone too of course). They get heavy from 12 inch on but I have strurdy holders.

5 hours ago
Tobi
Guest
Tobi
I’m hoping for a 10.10″ Surface (non pro 2018) running on snapdragon 845. Basically anything with 10″ chassis, no bezel 11″ screen or adjustable bezels. Then no kickstand but have a HP envy style typecover with builtin kickstand but improve upon that design.

4 hours ago
Hifihedgehog
Guest
Hifihedgehog
This is a killer deal! The Pentium 4415U is right between the last-gen Core M3-6Y30 and current-gen Core M3-7Y30 in performance. Unlike many previous Pentiums, this Pentium is Core-based, not Atom-based nor Apollo Lake-based nor based off of any of Atom’s last surviving vestiges.

6 hours ago
Guest
Jerry
Does anyone realize that you can buy an Acer Switch 3 today for $430? The Switch 3 is another 12″ Surface clone that has a Pentium N4200 CPU, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. While the specs are a little lower than this Yoyo, you can buy the Acer today and the keyboard is included for $50 less.

2 hours ago
Tobi
Guest
Tobi
Pentium N4200 is an Apollo Lake Pentium, based on the Atom architecture. This one is a 7th gen Pentium Core chip which would be akin to the 8th gen Pentium Gold chips. This Pentium is about 40-50% more powerful. Also this has an m.2 ssd where the acer switch most likely has emmc. The Voyo specs are far superior.

2 hours ago