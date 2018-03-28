Voyo Vbook i5: $480 tablet with 3K display, 8GB RAM, Pentium 4415U

Voyo’s latest 2-in-1 Windows tablet borrows more than a few design elements from Microsoft’s Surface Pro. But with a pre-order price of $480, the Voyo Vbook i5 is several hundred dollars cheaper than a Surface Pro, which typically sells for $799 and up.

Both tablets have a built-in kickstand, a high-resolution display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and support for a detachable keyboard and digital pen.

But there are some trade-offs: despite having “i5” in its name, the Voyo model comes with an Intel Pentium 4415U Kaby Lake processor rather than a Core M or Core i chip. Still, did I mention that it’s on sale for less than $500?

That said, Chinese brands like Voyo (and Chuwi and Teclast) tend to have a sort of hit-or-miss track record when it comes to build quality, performance, and battery life. So I’d probably wait for real-world reviews before buying this tablet.

Anyway, here’s a run-down of the specs for the Voyo Vbook i5:

12.6 inch, 2880 x 1920 pixel IPS touchscreen with pen and 10-point finger input

Intel Pentium 4415U 15 watt 2.3 GHz dual-core processor

8GB of RAM

128GB M.2 SSD

microSD card slot

2 USB 3.0 Type-A ports

1 USB 3.1 Type-C port

micro HDMI port

3.5mm audio jack

5MP rear and 2MP front cameras

Dual-band 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0

10,200 mAh battery

Aluminum magnesium alloy chassis

12″ x 8.5″ x 0.4″

2 pounds

Unfortunately Voyo didn’t just borrow the Surface Pro’s design style for this tablet. The company also borrowed Microsoft’s habit of selling accessories separately: neither the digital pen nor the detachable keyboard are included in the $480 base price.

If you do pay extra for a Voyo pen, it supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. And the keyboard is said to feature 1.5mm key travel.

via TechTablets