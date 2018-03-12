Toshiba launches dynaEdge AR smart glasses (a wearable Windows PC)

Take a pocket-sized Windows PC, connect it to a wearable head-mounted display, and you’ve basically got a computer that you can use anywhere. That’s the idea behind Toshiba’s new dynaEdge AR smart glasses.

Last year the company launched the dynaEdge Mobile Mini PC DE-100, which is an 11 ounce, 6.5″ x 3.3″ 0.8″ computer with an Intel Core M Skylake processor. Now Toshiba is pairing that pocketable PC with a set of Toshiba AR100 wearable smart glasses and marketing it toward business and enterprise customers.

The new dynaEdge AR smart glasses will be available starting in the second quarter of 2018 for $1900 and up.

Toshiba says head-mounted 0.26 inch display has a resolution of 640 x 360 pixels, but it gives you the equivalent of a 4.1 inch screen viewed from 14 inches away. That should be good enough for viewing instructions, navigation directions, or other text or video information without obscuring your view of the rest of the world.

The AR100 HMD also has an integrated touchpad, GPS, a speaker, dual noise-canceling microphones, a 5MP camera, and an accelerometer and gyroscope for head tracking. The glasses weigh less than 2 ounces.

Since the system is aimed at enterprise users, Toshiba will offer mounting options including safety frames, safety helmet mounts, and headbands.

The Mobile Mini PC is available with 4GB to 16GB of RAM, 128GB to 512GB of SATA M.2 SSD storage, an features 802.11ac WiFi, a fingerprint reaer, a microSD card slot ,a headset jack, 5 navigation buttons, and USB TYpe-C and Type-A ports.