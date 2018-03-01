Target is selling a $25 Oregon Trail handheld game system

Nintendo isn’t the only company cashing in on the nostalgic gamer market. This week Target started selling a handheld game system that plays a single game: the Oregon Trail.

It’s available in stores for $25, and while it’s not listed on the Target website yet, you can use BrickSeek to see if its in stock at a Target near you.

Since this is a new device, I’ve read multiple reports from folks who’ve said it’s not even on store shelves yet, and they had to ask an employee to get the game system out from storage. If that happens to you, these numbers may come in handy:

DPCI : 087-10-2886

: 087-10-2886 UPC: 885561095975

The Oregon Trail handheld game is designed to look like an old school computer. The power button is the thing that looks like a disk drive. And there are a few basic buttons including an Enter key, Y and N keys, a volume control, and a direction pad (which has an awkward-looking design.

Sure, this is a single-purpose device that only plays a single game. But it’s a classic and if you were in an American school with a computer class in the 1980s or 90s, there’s a good chance you played this game… and died repeatedly of dysentery.

So really what we’re talking about is spending $25 to relive a piece of your childhood.

Or you can save your money and just play The Oregon Trail in a web browser.

The handheld version of the game is available exclusively at Target stores. Target is also the exclusive retailer for an Oregon Trail card game that launched a few years ago, so the company clearly knows there’s a market for this sort of thing.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

via AtariAge, /r/retrogaming, and cheapassgamer