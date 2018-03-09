Sony DPT-CP1 Digital Paper device with E Ink display coming soon?

Since Amazon discontinued its Kindle DX line of devices, most eReaders with E Ink displays come with 6 or 7 inch screens. And then there’s the Sony Digital Paper line of products, which have 13 inch E Ink displays and support for pen input.

It’s probably unfair to call them eReaders, since they’re really much more than that. But imagine a big Kindle that you can use to draw pictures, write notes, or view blueprints and other content that doesn’t easily fit on a small display.

And then imagine jacking up the price: the latest model (Sony DPT-RP1) sells for $700.

Anyway, the reason I’m writing about Sony Digital Paper today is that it looks like there may be a new version on the way.

As spotted by Nate at The Digital Reader, an unannounced Digital Paper device with the model number DPT-CP1 showed up at the FCC website today.

The documentation was submitted by Netronix, an OEM that manufactures eReaders for a number of companies. While Sony used to make Digital Paper (and other E Ink devices) in-house, it looks like the company is outsourcing production of this model, since Sony is mentioned in the FCC documents.

While the FCC listing doesn’t tell us anything about the screen size, display resolution, or most other specs, here’s what we do know about the new model so far:

802.11ac

Bluetooth

NFC

3.7Vdc, 2.08 Ah Li-ion battery

USB cable for power (it’s unclear if the new model uses micro USB or USB Type-C)

It’s also probably safe to assume the 3rd-gen Digital Paper device will have a large screen and pen support, since those are pretty much hallmarks of the series.