Samsung unveils Exynos 9610 chip for high-end phones

Samsung is adding a new chip to is Exynos 7 series lineup. The new Samsung Exynos 9610 is a 10nm octa-core chip aimed at high-end smartphones. It’s set to go into mass production in the second half of 2018, which means we could see phones that use the chip later this year or in early 2019.

The Samsung Exynos 9610 features:

Four 2.3 GHz ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores

Four 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores

ARM Mali-G72 graphics

4G LTE support for speeds up to 600Mbps down and 150 Mbps up

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

The chip also features an embedded ARM Cortex-M4F sensor hub to enable gesture recognition, context awareness, and always-on sensor features without waking the more power-hungry primary CPU cores.

Other features include support for 480 frames per second slow-motion video at 1080p resolution, 4K video encoding and decoding at up to 120 frames per second, and a neural network engine for face detection and other camera effects.