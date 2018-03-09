Rockchip launches two new chips for IoT devices (like smart speakers)

Chinese chip maker Rockchip makes the processors that power a lot of cheap Chinese tablets and TV boxes. But the company’s two latest processors are aimed at Internet of Things devices like smart speakers and displays.

The Rockchip RK3308 and Rockchip “Gemini” processors are both quad-core, ARM Cortex-A35 chips. But the RK3308 is aimed at “mainstream” devices, while the Rockchip Gemini processor is for higher-end products.

What’s the difference? As far as I can tell, the Gemini features better audio and video features including a multi-channel audio interface, LCD display and camera support, and an ARM Mali Dvalin M2 GPU.

And no, I have no idea if Rockchip chose to name its new chip “Gemini” just to confuse us.

Both chips are designed to work with devices running Google’s Android Things software or other Linux-based operating systems.

Smart speaker features include support for wake-on-voice functionality, echo cancellation, noise reduction, and far-field voice detection which should let device makers create speakers and other devices that can accurately pick up your voice from across a room.

via AndroidPC.es and CNX-Software