Report: TCL and Verizon to launch a new Palm smartphone (whatever that means)

Chinese electronics giant TCL is probably best known in the US for making televisions. But the company also sells phones under the Alcatel and BlackBerry brands.

In fact, most recent phones sold under the BlackBerry name are actually manufactured by TCL. The company produces the hardware and BlackBerry licenses the name along with the BlackBerry apps and services that run on the Android-powered phones.

Now it looks like TCL may be looking to do something similar with another brand: Android Police reports that Verizon and TCL plan to launch a Palm-branded smartphone this year.

The news doesn’t come out of the blue. We’d actually heard last summer that TCL was thinking about reviving the Palm brand. What’s new is confirmation (or at least a rumor from a reliable website) that it’s actually going to happen.

We still don’t actually know what to expect from a modern Palm phone.

It’ll almost certainly ship with Android software rather than PalmOS or WebOS… although the latter is newly open-sourced, so never say never, I guess?

But if TCL wants to appeal to folks that are nostalgic for their Palm phones or PDAs of yesteryear, I suspect the company will do more than slap the Palm name and logo on the phone. Maybe we can expect a Palm Treo-like QWERTY keyboard or a Palm Pre-like slide-out keyboard.

Maybe some classic Palm apps are on their way to Android? Or maybe there’ll be a webOS-like app launcher?

What would it take for you to be interested in a Palm-branded smartphone in 2018?