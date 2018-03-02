Report: Snapchat plans to give Spectacles another try or two (wearable cameras)

Snap Spectacles generated a lot of buzz when they launched in 2016, but word on the street is that Snap may have overestimated demand and been left with hundreds of thousands of unsold units.

But it looks like the company thinks hardware could be a good complement to its primary product, Snapchat.

According to a report from Cheddar, Snap plans to launch an updated set of Spectacles this year and a third-gen version in 2019.

The original Snap Spectacles were a $129 pair of glasses with a camera that allowed users to record 10 second videos that could be shared to Snapchat.

Cheddar says the 2nd-gen model will be a minor update with some performance improvements, new color options, and water resistant design.

Bigger changes could come next year, with a 3rd-gen model expected to feature dual cameras with support for recording 3D content. That model could also feature an updated design, GPS, and other features… although those updates could come at a cost. The price tag is expected to be as high as $300.

Snap hasn’t confirmed Cheddar’s report, so there’s a chance some of these details could change by the time Snap’s next-gen Spectacles are ready to hit the streets… if they ever are.