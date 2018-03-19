Oppo and Vivo unveil 6.3 inch notchphones (in China)

Chinese phone makers Vivo and Oppo have both unveiled new phones with 6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel AMOLED displays, and screen cut-outs for the front-facing cameras.

The Vivo X21 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition phones both feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processors, while the Oppo R15 has a MediaTek Helio P60 processor.

All three models have 6GB of RAM, and they’ll ship initially in China. But it’s usually worth keeping an eye on these companies because Oppo has a close working relationship with OnePlus (don’t be surprised if there’s an R15 lookalike from that company soon), and Vivo has a habit of adopting new technologies before anyone else (the Vivo X21, for example, is the third phone the company has introduced to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, although it’ll only be available in some models).

Here are a few more details about each of the new phones:

Vivo X21

6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU

Adreno 512 graphics

6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of storage

12MP f/1.8 + 5MP f/2.4 rear cameras

12MP f/2.0 front-facing camera with IR fill light

In-display fingerprint sensor in some 128GB models (rear sensor on other models)

3,200 mAh battery

Android 8.1

$450 – $570

Oppo R15

6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel OLED display

MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core CPU

Mali-G72 MP3 graphcis

6GB RAM

128GB storage

16MP Sony IMX519 f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.2 rear cameras

20MP f/2.0 front-facing camera with software-defined portrait mode

micro USB

3,450 mAh battery

$475

Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition

6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel OLED display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU

Adreno 512 graphics

6GB RAM

128GB storage

16MP Sony IMX519 f/1.7 + 20MP f/1.7 rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera with software-defined portrait mode

3,400 mAh battery

$520

