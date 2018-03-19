Chinese phone makers Vivo and Oppo have both unveiled new phones with 6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel AMOLED displays, and screen cut-outs for the front-facing cameras.
The Vivo X21 and Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition phones both feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processors, while the Oppo R15 has a MediaTek Helio P60 processor.
All three models have 6GB of RAM, and they’ll ship initially in China. But it’s usually worth keeping an eye on these companies because Oppo has a close working relationship with OnePlus (don’t be surprised if there’s an R15 lookalike from that company soon), and Vivo has a habit of adopting new technologies before anyone else (the Vivo X21, for example, is the third phone the company has introduced to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, although it’ll only be available in some models).
Here are a few more details about each of the new phones:
Vivo X21
- 6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU
- Adreno 512 graphics
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB or 128GB of storage
- 12MP f/1.8 + 5MP f/2.4 rear cameras
- 12MP f/2.0 front-facing camera with IR fill light
- In-display fingerprint sensor in some 128GB models (rear sensor on other models)
- 3,200 mAh battery
- Android 8.1
- $450 – $570
Oppo R15
- 6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel OLED display
- MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core CPU
- Mali-G72 MP3 graphcis
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 16MP Sony IMX519 f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.2 rear cameras
- 20MP f/2.0 front-facing camera with software-defined portrait mode
- micro USB
- 3,450 mAh battery
- $475
Oppo R15 Dream Mirror Edition
- 6.28 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core CPU
- Adreno 512 graphics
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 16MP Sony IMX519 f/1.7 + 20MP f/1.7 rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera with software-defined portrait mode
- 3,400 mAh battery
- $520
5 Comments on "Oppo and Vivo unveil 6.3 inch notchphones (in China)"
Typo on that last one. 34,000 mAh really is only a dream. Consumers will have to settle for 3,400.
dream… nightmare…
Looks like both phones support the VOOC “flash” charging. Otherwise 5V/2A charging with a normal adapter.
top notch phone….
Welp, I guess this is what the OnePlus 6 is going towards…