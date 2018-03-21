Onyx Boox Note and Max 2 E Ink slates launch in Europe

Most consumer devices with E Ink displays are Kindle and Nook-like gadgets designed for reading eBooks. But the Onyx Boox Note and Onyx Boox Max 2 have bigger, higher-resolution displays than any Kindle. And they have another feature you won’t find on most eReaders: support for pen input, allowing you to jot notes or scribble drawings.

Onyx unveiled its two latest E Ink slates at CES in January. Now they’re both available for order in Europe.

The eReader Store is selling the 10.3 inch Boox Note for €462 and the 13.3 inch Boox Max 2 for €671.

While they’re not available from US retailers yet, it’s probably worth keeping an eye on Amazon, which currently sells a handful of other Onyx Boox devices, including another pen-enabled model called the Onyx Boox N96ml.

That model has a smaller, lower-resolution display and a bigger bezel than the new Boox Note. But it’s also cheaper, with a retail price of $339. The Onyx Boox Note is expected to sell for $550 when it comes to America, and the Max 2 is expected to be even pricier, with a list price of $800.

The new Onyx Boox Note has a 10.3 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink Carta display, a 1.6 GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 4,100 mAh battery, 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, a microphone, and a Wacom digitizer and stylus, as well as capacitive touchscreen support.

You can use it to read eBooks, but it can also be used for annotating books or other documents, writing notes, or viewing content that might be tough to read on a smaller devices such as blueprints or periodicals.

The Boox Max 2 has a 13.3 inch, 2200 x 1650 pixel E Ink Mobius display, Bluetooth 4.0, a headphone jack, and a micro USB port. otherwise most of the other specs are the same as for its smaller sibling… with one important exception.

You can also use the Onyx Boox Max 2 as a secondary display for a computer. It has an HDMI input that lets you use it like an E Ink monitor.

via Notebook Italia