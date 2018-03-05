Noodle Pi pocket computer is now shipping (Raspberry Pi powered mini tablet)

Ever since Raspberry Pi started shipping $35 mini computers in 2012, folks have been building Raspberry Pi-powered devices including laptops, game consoles, and tablets. But it’s always nice when someone does a bit of the heavy lifting in the design department for you.

So if you’ve been enamored with the idea of a fully functional Linux PC that’s the size of a smartphone, but haven’t had the time (or skill) to design your own, there’s the Noodle Pi.

The developer launched a Kickstarter campaign for the project last summer, and now the Noodle Pi is shipping to backers.

If you didn’t get in on the pre-orders, you can still order a Noodle Pi for $200 or a DIY kit to build your own for $39 and up.

The DIY kit includes a 3D printed case and all the non-electronic components, which means you’ll still need to buy your own Raspberry Pi Zero computer, a battery, a display, and a few other things.

Pre-assembled Noodle Pi systems are basically fully functional devices that look like slightly chunky smartphones with a 3.5 inch, 800 x 480 pixel touchscreen display, a 500 mAh battery, and an 8MP camera.

A bunch of optional accessories are also available including a set of $15 docks that allow you to connect a keyboard, touchpad, or game controller, and a series of cases and holsters.

There are two things to keep in mind before buying a Noodle Pi at this point:

The Noodle Pi Store currently only accepts payment via Bitcoin, so if you want to spend $200 on a pre-assembled model, you’ll have to be comfortable using cryptocurrency. Credit cards or debit cards can be used to order kits through Indiegogo. Pre-orders placed through the Noodle Pi Store or Indiegogo will ship after the developer finished sending rewards to backers of last year’s Kickstarter campaign, so if you order today it could still be a little while before you get a Noodle Pi or Noodle Pi kit.

via Boing Boing