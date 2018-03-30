Moto G6, Moto Z3 Play details leaked

Motorola recently confirmed that it will launch its first new smartphones for 2018 in April… which starts in a few days. So maybe it’s not surprising that details about some of those new phones are leaking a bit early.
We got a peek at the company’s Moto G, Moto X, and Moto Z lineup through a leak earlier this year. Now a listing for the Moto Z3 Play has shown up at the FCC, and a Hungarian retailer has posted details for the upcoming Moto G6 line of phones.
Here’s a run-down of what we (think we) know so far:
Moto G6
- 5.7 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- MicroSDXC card slot (up to 256GB)
- 12MP + 5MP rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Dual SIM, LTE, NFC, GPS
- 3,000 mAh battery
- Micro USB and 3.5mm audio ports
- Fingerprint reader in the home button
Moto G6 Plus
- 5.93 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- MicroSDXC card (up to 256GB)
- 12MP + 5MP rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Dual SIM, LTE, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0
- 3,200 mAh battery
- Micro USB and 3.5mm audio ports
- Fingerprint reader in the home button
Moto G6 Play
- 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display
- Unspecified octa-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage
- MicroSDXC card slot (up to 256GB)
- 12MP + 5MP rear cameras
- 5MP front camera
- Dual SIM, LTE, NFC, GPS
- 4,000 mAh battery
- Micro USB and 3.5mm audio ports
- Fingerprint reader in the home button
Moto Z3 Play
The latest phone in Motorola’s Moto Z lineup will be compatible with MotoMod accessories that attach to the back of the phone and add functionality.
According to the FCC documentation the phone will support NFC, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. It looks like there will be a Verizon model as well as international models, and some regions will get a dual SIM version of the phone.
The phone is also rumored to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, dual rear cameras, 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage.
If the G line is anything like the past there will be several models for different countries of each model. For example, the G5 Plus for the US lacked NFC, where that wasn’t the case in any other country, that I recall. So you don’t really know what it will be until the release.
Too damned big. This trend is very disappointing. I don’t need a canoe paddle and I don’t want to pull a trailer just to have somewhere to put the phone while driving. Give me a decent 4.5″ phone instead.
I’m not sure why they’re not going Type-C everything