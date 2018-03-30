Moto G6, Moto Z3 Play details leaked

Motorola recently confirmed that it will launch its first new smartphones for 2018 in April… which starts in a few days. So maybe it’s not surprising that details about some of those new phones are leaking a bit early.

We got a peek at the company’s Moto G, Moto X, and Moto Z lineup through a leak earlier this year. Now a listing for the Moto Z3 Play has shown up at the FCC, and a Hungarian retailer has posted details for the upcoming Moto G6 line of phones.

Here’s a run-down of what we (think we) know so far:

Moto G6

5.7 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage

MicroSDXC card slot (up to 256GB)

12MP + 5MP rear cameras

16MP front camera

Dual SIM, LTE, NFC, GPS

3,000 mAh battery

Micro USB and 3.5mm audio ports

Fingerprint reader in the home button

Moto G6 Plus

5.93 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

6GB RAM

64GB storage

MicroSDXC card (up to 256GB)

12MP + 5MP rear cameras

16MP front camera

Dual SIM, LTE, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0

3,200 mAh battery

Micro USB and 3.5mm audio ports

Fingerprint reader in the home button

Moto G6 Play

5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display

Unspecified octa-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB storage

MicroSDXC card slot (up to 256GB)

12MP + 5MP rear cameras

5MP front camera

Dual SIM, LTE, NFC, GPS

4,000 mAh battery

Micro USB and 3.5mm audio ports

Fingerprint reader in the home button

Moto Z3 Play

The latest phone in Motorola’s Moto Z lineup will be compatible with MotoMod accessories that attach to the back of the phone and add functionality.

According to the FCC documentation the phone will support NFC, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. It looks like there will be a Verizon model as well as international models, and some regions will get a dual SIM version of the phone.

The phone is also rumored to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, dual rear cameras, 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of storage.

via fonearena