Meizu E3 smartphone launches in China (Snapdragon 636 and 6GB RAM)

Mid-range Chinese phones are continuing to punch above their price class. The latest entry is the Meizu E3, a smartphone with a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM.

The phone was unveiled in China today, and a model with 64GB of storage will sell for about $285 in that country, while a 128GB model is priced at about $315.

The phone also sports a dual camera system that pairs a 12MP Sony IMX362 image sensor and a 20MP IMX350 camera with a telephoto lens for zoom photos or portrait-style photos with a blurred background.

Meizu also equipped the phone with an 8MP front-facing camera, a 3,300 mAh battery with 20W fast charging capabilities, and a fingerprint reader placed on the side of the phone to allow for a slim bottom bezel.

There’s also a microSD card reader, and a USB Type-C port.

One thing the phone lacks? A notch. The bezel above the display is big enough for the front-facing camera, earpiece, and proximity sensor.

