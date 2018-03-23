Logic Supply launches tiny, fanless, Ubuntu-powered PCs

Industrial PC maker Logic Supply has been offering small fanless computers for years, but the company says its new CL200 series PCs are its smallest to date.

Powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, the little computer measures just 4.6″ x 3.3″ x 1.3″, making it smaller than a typical Intel NUC computer.

Logic Supply positions the CL200 as a PC for Internet of Things and Edge computing. But it’s basically a full-fledged PC in a compact box, so you could just it for just about anything.

The Logic Supply CL200 has a fanless, ventless enclosure and a bunch of ports including Gigabit Ethernet, USB 2.0, Mini DisplayPort, and microSD card slots.

Logic Supply will offer two configurations. There’s the CL200 with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of eMMC storage, and Ubuntu Linux and the C210 with 2GB/32GB, support for Windows 10 IoT or Ubuntu Linux, and a few extra ports including a 3.5mm audio jack and dual DisplayPort and Ethernet jacks.

Both models should be available this spring. Just don’t expect them to be cheap: Logic Supply doesn’t focus on the consumer market, so its products tend to carry premium price tags.