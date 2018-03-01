IDC: Desktop PC shipments fell to less than 100 million in 2017

Notebook computers have been outselling desktop PCs for years, but it’s probably a bit early to put desktops on deathwatch. They’re still popular among business users, gamers, and others… and according to new numbers from IDC, it looks like notebooks only outsold desktops by 1.6x in 2017.
But desktop PC shipments did fall below 100 million in 2017, and IDC expects the decline in desktop shipments to continue in the coming years.
The research firm does expect to see modest growth in notebook sales over the next 5 years, and somewhat better growth in the detachable tablet space where 2-in-1 devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro live.
But overall IDC estimates that total PC shipments (including notebooks, desktops, detachables, and slate PCs) will fall from 423.2 million in 2017 to 385.7 million by 2022.
Does this mean people are replacing PCs with smartphones and other forms of computing devices? Not necessarily… but it could be a sign that some folks aren’t replacing their existing PCs as often as they used to, and one reason for that could be an increased reliance on phones for many of the things we used to use a PC for.
Then again, smartphone sales slumped for the first time in Q4, 2017… so maybe people just aren’t upgrading any of their devices as often as they had been previously.
|Personal Computing Device Forecast, 2017-2022 (shipments in millions)
|Product Category
|2017 Shipments
|2017 Share
|2022 Shipments*
|2022 Share*
|2017-2022 CAGR*
|Desktop + DT & Datacenter Workstation
|97.8
|23.1%
|86.0
|22.3%
|-2.5%
|Notebook + Mobile Workstation
|161.6
|38.2%
|162.2
|42.1%
|0.1%
|Detachable Tablet
|21.9
|5.2%
|34.6
|9.0%
|9.6%
|Slate Tablet
|141.8
|33.5%
|102.9
|26.7%
|-6.2%
|Grand Total
|423.2
|100.0%
|385.7
|100.0%
|-1.8%
|Traditional PC
|259.4
|61.3%
|248.3
|64.4%
|-0.9%
|Traditional PC + Detachable
|281.3
|66.5%
|282.9
|73.3%
|0.1%
|Total Tablet (Slate + Detachable)
|163.8
|38.7%
|137.5
|35.6%
|-3.4%
|Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, February 28, 2018
via The Register
4 Comments on "IDC: Desktop PC shipments fell to less than 100 million in 2017"
Not surprising. Computing resources are slowly being dispersed around the house — into smart speakers, smart TVs, appliances, cars, phones — with the rest being pushed up to the cloud. A lot of the stuff you can do on your phone today, you couldn’t even do on your typical home PC set up ten years ago. For example, streaming a movies required you to rip DVDs or Blu Rays, have massive amounts of local storage, and a processor powerful enough to play them. These days? Download the Netflix app onto your smartphone.
I buy laptops now because you get a second screen and built-in UPS that doesn’t beep in the middle of the night waking you up! Also, it’s battery last longer than a UPS.
But as to buying frequency, it’s IMHO largely due to computers having matured, and also the ability to get a speed boost by buying an SSD. I replaced my last desktop with a notebook not because it was slow, but because it started acting flaky after many years of service.
Ahem, the reason desktop computer sales dropped drastically was because GPU prices have been insanely high, which made Ryzen builds redundant (no internal iGPU).
And SSD and HDD prices also increased by 15% if I recall correctly.
And lastly but most importantly memory prices, especially DDR4, went through the roof.
This meant it was difficult to upgrade an older PC, and practically impossible/expensive to build a new one. I expect things to improve in Late 2018…. but I doubt the market will be as healthy as Early 2016. Maybe/Probably 2019.