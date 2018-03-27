Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS: Triple cameras, in-display fingerprint reader, and 512GB of storage

If you thought Huawei’s new €899 P20 Pro smartphone was expensive, the Chinese phone maker has another model that makes it look cheap.

The Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS has all of the P20 Pro’s best features, plus a higher-resolution display, two fingerprint sensors (an in-display model plus a rear sensor), and support for up to 512GB of built-in storage.

Prices start at €1,695 (about $2,100) for a model with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A model with 512G of storage sells for a whopping €2,095 (about $2,600).

At those prices, I doubt Huawei actually expects to sell very many of these phones. But if there’s a market for luxury phones, these sure look a lot nicer than the gaudy devices that the now-defunct Vertu used to sell.

The Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS gets its name from the fact that Huawei partners with Porsche Design to create the look of its premium phones. In this case, that apparently means moving the phone’s three-camera system from the left side of the phone to the center and using an honest-to-goodness top bezel on the front of the phone instead of a notch.

The phone has a 6 inch, 2880 x 1440 pixel OLED display and a curved glass screen, a Kirin 970 processor, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, and dual SIM support.

Like the P20 Pro, the Porsche Design Mate RS has a 40MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3X zoom, and a 20MP monochrome camera.

There’s also a 24MP front-facing camera and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for wireless quick charging.

Huawei will begin selling the Porsche Design Mate RS in Europe on April 12th.