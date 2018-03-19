HTC Vive VR headset price drops to $499, Vive Pro goes up for pre-order for $799

It’s been about two years since HTC released its first VR headset, the HTC Vive. At the time it carried a hefty price tag of $799, but HTC has slashed the price a few times and today the company is permanently reducing the price of a Vive headset, controllers, and base stations to $499.

But if you’ve got $799 burning a hole in your pocket you can also spend it pre-ordering an HTC Vive Pro.

The upgraded VR system is scheduled to start shipping April 5th.

Here are a few things that make the Vive Pro different than the original:

2880 x 1600 pixel display (up from 2160 x 1200)

Built-in headphones

Improved head strap and design for better comfort

Customers who purchase a Vive Pro by June 3rd will also get a 6-month VivePort Subscription for free, which gives you access to 5 VR games or apps per month from a library of 400 titles.

The current price of a subscription is $7 per month, but that price is going up to $9 per month starting March 22nd (although anyone who signs up before then will be locked in at the $7 price “through at least the end of the year.”)

On the one hand, I’m kind of more excited about the price cut for the original model, because it’s nice to see high-quality VR headsets becoming more affordable. On the other hand, if I were going to spend hundreds of dollars on a head-mounted display, I’m not sure I’d opt for the one with the lower-resolution screen.

Oh, and something else to keep in mind: the $799 price tag is just for the Vive Pro headset. It’s designed to work with the company’s existing controllers and base stations, which is all well and good if you’re upgrading from the original Vive. But if you’re not, then you’ll probably have to shell out a few extra bucks to get a complete system.