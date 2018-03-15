HTC U12+ leaked with a 6 inch full screen display, 6GB RAM, and Snapdragon 845

Google may have acquired a substantial portion of HTC’s smartphone business, but the Taiwanese device maker still plans to produce and sell new devices under its own name.

According to reliable leak purveyor Evan Blass, the next flagship phone from HTC will likely be called the HTC U12+ and it’s expected to launch in May.

Blass says the phone is pretty much what you’d expect from a 2018 flagship for the most part, but it does have a few special HTC touches.

For instance, the HTC U12+ will have an updated version of the Edge Sense technology that debuted with the HTC U11, allowing you to squeeze the phone to trigger certain functions. Sure, that’ s a feature Google borrowed for its Pixel 2 line of phones, but it’s still relatively rare to find phones with pressure-sensitive, squeezable sides.

The phone is also expected to have 4 cameras with two on the front and two on the back:

16MP + 12MP rear cameras with LED flash

8MP + 8MP front-facing cameras

That should allow you to adjust depth of field for portrait/bokeh-style photos using either the front or rear cameras.

Other features are expected to include a 6 inch, WQHD+ display with slim bezels (including a top bezel: there’s no notch on this phone), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage, a microSD card reader, and a 3,420 mAh battery. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

While the name suggests that this is the Plus version of the HTC U12, Blass reports that it’s unclear if HTC actually has plans to release a non-Plus version of the phone. The + in the name may just be an attempt to make this phone seem competitive with Samsung’s top-of-the-line Galaxy S9+.

Blass says HTC is also working on more affordable phones including a 5.5 inch model codenamed “Breeze,” which will adopt a modern design but feature more modest specs including a MediaTek processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.