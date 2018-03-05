HP EliteBook 700 G5 laptops with AMD Ryzen Mobile chips coming soon?

It looks like HP could be getting ready to launch a set of business class laptops with AMD Ryzen Mobile processor options.

The company hasn’t made any official announcements yet, but the folks at Tom’s Hardware spotted listings in HP’s support pages for a whole bunch of new EliteBook 700 series laptops sporting AMD’s latest laptop-class processors.

All told there were 68 different listings, but they’re basically all just different configurations of three different laptops: the 13.3 inch EliteBook 735 G5, the 14 inch EliteBook 745 G5, and the 15.6 inch EliteBook 755 G5.

Each laptop is available with a choice of AMD Ryzen 3-2300U, Ryzen 5-2500U, or Ryzen 7-2700U processors. And each is available with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and up to 512GB of solid state storage.

There’s no official word on the price or release date, but the current line of HP EliteBook 700 series notebooks sell for around $780 and up (although they also have rather dated hardware, so I suspect the new models may launch with higher starting prices).