Google Lens comes to iOS (via Google Photos app)

Google Lens began rolling out to (some) Android devices last year before expanding to additional devices earlier this year. Now Google Lens isn’t just for Android anymore. Google has announced that it’s rolling out a Google Lens preview for iOS starting this week.

It’s part of the Google Photos app for iPhone and iPad.

Google Lens is basically a feature that can recognize things, places, text, and other details in a picture and allow you to get more information about that thing.

For example you can take a picture of a landmark or building and get more information about it. Snap a photo of a plant and Google Lens can help identify it. Or take a picture of a business card and you can save the details to your contact list.

Google Lens can also identify famous paintings, show reviews of books, or let you add an event to your calendar by scanning a poster or billboard.

The feature won’t necessarily recognize every landmark, painting, plant, animal, or other item. And certain actions will only be available for certain types of photos. But it’s still a pretty neat feature that makes use of machine learning to help identify specific items and provide additional context based on your unique photos.

via 9to5Mac