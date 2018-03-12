Google and LG to unveil a 1443 ppi OLED display for wearable computing

Pixel density is a funny thing: a 13.3 inch laptop with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display has about 165 pixels per inch, and it’s hard to see the lines separating one pixel from the next. A 5 inch phone with the same display resolution has 440 pixels per inch, which is also pretty much good enough to keep you from seeing where one pixel ends and the next begins.

But put a 165 ppi or 440 ppi display in a virtual reality headset or some other form of head-mounted display and you get a screen door effect, where it’s easy to get distracted by the big lines separating each pixel.

That’s why we’ve seen companies like Japan Display and Samsung have developed displays that have more than 800 pixels per inch: they’re not for phones or laptops. They’re for head-mounted displays.

Google and LG appear to be going (a lot) further: the companies plan to show off a 1443 ppi display in May.

While we’ll probably have to wait until May to get all the details, the two companies are scheduled to give a presentation at Display Week 2018.

According to the schedule, they’ll be showing:

An 18 Megapixel 4.3″ 1443 ppi 120 Hz OLED Display for Wide Field of View High Acuity Head Mounted Displays

LG says it’s the “world’s highest resolution OLED-on-glass display” and that it uses an n-type LPS backplane.

It can be used for virtual reality and augmented reality applications.

There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy a headset using this new display. But having attempted to watch movies and play games using a Google Pixel phone and a Daydream View headset, only to be turned off by the screen door effect, I can’t help but get a little excited at the prospect of wearable displays with higher pixel densities and higher screen refresh rates.

via Android Police and OLED info