Gigabyte introduces BRIX BLCE-4000C fanless mini PC with Gemini Lake CPU

Gigabyte’s latest BRIX mini desktop is a passively cooled computer that measures about 4.6″ x 4.1″ x 2.2″ and which is powered by a 6 watt Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core “Gemini Lake” processor.

The new computer is called the BRIX BLCE-4000C and while there’s no word on the price or release date, just about all the other details you could hope for are on the Gigabyte website.

The little PC features a single SODIMM slot for up to 8GB of memory, a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD, and a bunch of ports, including:

  • 1 USB 3.0 Type-C
  • 3 USB 3.0 Type-A
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • HDMI 1.4b
  • VGA
  • Mic
  • Headphone

There’s also an M.2 slot which is occupied by a combo 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 wireless card, although that option may not be available in all regions.

The system supports DDR4-2400 RAM and Gigabyte says the Celeron N4000 processor offers “up to 23% improvement” over previous-gen chips based on Intel’s “Apollo Lake” architecture.

As FanlessTech points out, the little computer has no SD card slot and lacks support for HDMI 2.0, which is a little surprising. But for the right price, this could still be an interesting option for building a quiet home theater PC, personal media server, or digital signage/kiosk system.

bolomkxxviii
Guest
bolomkxxviii
Only dual core, not HDMI 2, not SD card slot. Close but no cigar.

2 hours ago
Guest
Jerry
I wonder if they’ll offer a more powerful CPU later?

2 hours ago