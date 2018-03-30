Gigabyte BRIX S mini PCs get an Intel Gemini Lake update

Gigabyte’s BRIX line of mini PCs are compact desktops that look a lot like an Intel NUC. The company launched several new models sporting 8th-gen Intel Core U-series chips (15 watt quad-core processors) earlier this year.

Now Gigabyte is adding two more models to the lineup: the Gigabit Brix S GB-BLCE-4105 has a 10W, quad-core Intel Celeron J4105 Gemini Lake processor, and the GB-BLPD-5005 sports a 10 watt, quad-core Intel Pentium J5005.

Both little desktops measure about 4.7″ x 4.4″ x 0.5″ and support dual storage thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD and an M.2 2280 slot for a solid state drive.

There are 2 SODIMM slots for DDR4-2400 memory, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, a headset jack, HDMI port, Mini DisplayPort, and integrated 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 support.

The computers are designed for home or commercial usage, and Gigabyte suggests they could be used for living room or bedroom PCs, digital signage or kiosk machines, or compact computers for use in schools, libraries, or hospitals.

Gigabyte will ship the computers with a VESA bracket that lets you attach these low-power computers to the back of a monitor or TV to create a sort of pseudo all-in-one PC.

via TechPowerUp