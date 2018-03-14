Liliputing

Fujitsu brings 1.8 pound LifeBook U938 laptop to America

The Fujitsu LifeBook U938 is a compact laptop that has a 13.3 inch display and which measures about 0.6 inches thick and has a starting weight of just under 1.8 pounds.

It’s one of 20 new computers the Japanese company unveiled earlier this year, and now Fujitsu has announced that the LifeBook U938 is coming to the US and Canada this month.

The computer supports up to an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 Kaby Lake Refresh processor, up to 20GB of RAM (4GB of onboard memory + SODIMM slot for up to 16GB more), and up to 512GB of solid state storage.

Other features include a full HD display (with optional touch support), a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, an Ethernet jack, an audio jack, and an SD card reader.

25Wh and 50Wh battery options are available, leading to a few differences between LifeBook U938 configurations:

  • 2 cell, 25 Whr battery + non-touch display = 1.76 pounds and 7 hours battery life
  • 4 cell, 50 Whr battery + non-touch display = 2.03 pounds and 13 hours battery life
  • 4 cell, 50 Whr battery +  touchscreen display – 2.09 pounds and 9 hours battery life

Fujitsu also included enterprise-friendly features such as a fingerprint reader, a SmartCard reader, and a palm vein sensor.

The laptop has a magnesium case and it will come in matte black or satin red colors.

Fujitsu hasn’t announced the North American pricing for the LifeBook U938 yet, but if I had to guess, I’d say “a lot.”

via TechPowerUp

 

avatar
bolomkxxviii
Guest
bolomkxxviii
Yes Fujitsu laptops are expensive, but the few I have ever had the pleasure to work with have been absolute top-notch kit. Wish I could afford one.

4 hours ago
Tarwinia
Guest
Tarwinia
In surprised at the difference the touch screen makes in battery life.

2 hours ago
internetto
Guest
internetto
Why doesn’t anyone ever report screen resolutions? Nobody wants a 14″ 1366×768 laptop. “Full HD” could mean anything… at least tell us what aspect ratio it is

6 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Full HD pretty much always means 1920 x 1080 or occasionally something funky like 1920 x 1200. I’ve never seen it used to describe anything less than 1080p.

1 minute ago