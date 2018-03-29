Dell XPS 15 convertible with Kaby Lake-G now available (Intel CPU with AMD graphics)

The new Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is a notebook with a 15.6 inch display, a 360-degree hinge for using the computer in tablet mode, and support for pen or finger input.

But what really makes the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 unusual is that it’s one of the first computers to ship with an Intel Kaby Lake-G processor. That’s Intel’s new chip that combines an 8th-gen Intel quad-core CPU with AMD Radeon Vega graphics.

First unveiled in January, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is now available form Dell.com for $1500 and up. Dell will also offer a $1300 model in about a month.

The XPS 15 2-in-1 measures about 0.6 inches thick, weighs about 4.4 pounds, and has a 6-cell, 75 Wh battery.

It has a CNC machined aluminum case and a carbon fiber composite palm rest. The display is covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, a headset jack, a backlit keyboard, a glass touchpad, a 720p webcam with support for Windows Hello face recognition, and a 4-mic array for voice.

With integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega 870 graphics featuring 4GB of HMB2 graphics memory, Dell and Intel says you should expect discrete-level graphics from these computers while using less power than a similar processor + separate GPU.

Early benchmarks look pretty good, with a top-of-the-line Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 outperforming machines with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics in video editing, productivity, and general performance tests. When it comes to gaming, the laptop apparently comes somewhere between a system with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 and 1060 graphics.

Here are some of the first configurations Dell is offering:

Core i5-8405G/8GB/256GB/FHD display for $1500

Core i7-8705G/8GB/256GB/FHD display for $1700

Core i7-870G/16GB/256GB/FHD display for $1800

Core i7-8705G/16GB/256G/4K display for $2200

All of those models have the same 65W AMD Radeon RX Vega 870 GPU. And all of them have a few quirks that may take some getting used to:

There are no full-sized USB Type-A ports, so you may need an adapter if you haven’t yet gone all-in on USB Type-C.

As with the Dell XPS 13, the XPS 15 2-in-1 has the webcam awkwardly placed below the screen, which leads to some awful views when video conferencing or recording in notebook mode. But since this is a convertible, you could move the camera to the top by putting the laptop in tent mode.