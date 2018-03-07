Deals of the Day (3-07-2018)

There’s no shortage of inexpensive Windows laptops on the market these days, but the Acer Spin 1 is one of the few sub-$300 models from a major brand to feature a full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, and 4GB of RAM.

Normally this convertible notebook sells for $330 and up, but right now Amazon is selling a model with a Celeron N3350 processor and 32GB of storage for $294.

If you’re looking for a faster processor and more storage, there’s also a Pentium N4200/4GB/64GB model. Amazon is selling it for $410, but it’s available from the Acer Store for $350.

Notebooks and tablets

Other

You can find more bargains in our daily deals section.