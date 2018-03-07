Liliputing

Deals of the Day (3-07-2018)

There’s no shortage of inexpensive Windows laptops on the market these days, but the Acer Spin 1 is one of the few sub-$300 models from a major brand to feature a full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, and 4GB of RAM.

Normally this convertible notebook sells for $330 and up, but right now Amazon is selling a model with a Celeron N3350 processor and 32GB of storage for $294.

If you’re looking for a faster processor and more storage, there’s also a Pentium N4200/4GB/64GB model. Amazon is selling it for $410, but it’s available from the Acer Store for $350.

Deezy
Guest
Deezy
Is no one else embarrassed for the PC industry that they are still selling machines with Atom, Celeron and Pentium processors? Anything to drive down costs, but jeezzzzzzzz.

1 day ago
optimismprime
No, why would you be? Like most people who frequent this blog, i’m a techie, and we tend to always want the best thing we can afford, as opposed to just what we need to get a job done. The average consumer however doesn’t. The first 2-3 generations of Atoms alongside the devices they were put in gave them a bad rep that productline never managed to shake, which ist why Intel cancelled all Goldmont Chips that weren’t to be branded Celeron or Pentium. My mother for example hast been on a ASUS Transformerbook Tablet/Notebook with an Atom x5-Z8350 as her daily driver these past few years and couldn’t bei happier. It is way snappier than her old Core2Duo Laptop and does online media consumption, office work and even photo editing admirably without a hitch. These new Goldmont Chips have 30% higher CPU Performance and 45% higher GPU Performance compared… Read more »
9 hours ago