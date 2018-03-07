There’s no shortage of inexpensive Windows laptops on the market these days, but the Acer Spin 1 is one of the few sub-$300 models from a major brand to feature a full HD touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, and 4GB of RAM.
Normally this convertible notebook sells for $330 and up, but right now Amazon is selling a model with a Celeron N3350 processor and 32GB of storage for $294.
If you’re looking for a faster processor and more storage, there’s also a Pentium N4200/4GB/64GB model. Amazon is selling it for $410, but it’s available from the Acer Store for $350.
Notebooks and tablets
- Acer Spin 1 11.6″ FHD convertible Win10 laptop w/Celeron N3350/4GB/32GB for $293 – Amazon
- Acer Spin 1 11.6″ FHD convertible Win10 laptop w/Pentium N4200/4GB/64GB for $350 – Acer
- NuVision 8″ FHD Windows tablet w/Atom x5-Z8300/2GB/32GB for $65 – Amazon
- Huawei MateBook 2-in-1 Windows tablet w/Core M5-6Y54 for $499 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 12″ 2-in-1 tablet w/Core M Skylake/Win10 Pro for $550 and up – Woot
Other
- Aukey 20,000 mAh power bank w/USB Type-C for $32 – Amazon (coupon: AUKPBY14)
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC card w/adapter for $38 – Amazon
- $100 iTunes/App Store gift card for $85 – PayPal Digital Gifts (via eBay)
- Name your price for $1000+ worth of music and audio editing software – Humble Magix Bundle
You can find more bargains in our daily deals section.
Leave a Reply
2 Comments on "Deals of the Day (3-07-2018)"
Is no one else embarrassed for the PC industry that they are still selling machines with Atom, Celeron and Pentium processors? Anything to drive down costs, but jeezzzzzzzz.