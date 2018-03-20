CTL launches a Chromebook with Wacom pen support (and two other models)

Educational computer company CTL is adding three new Chromebooks to its lineup. The CTL-NL7 is a ruggedized Chrome OS laptop with a spill-resistant keyboard, a drop-resistant chassis, and an Intel Apollo Lake processor.

The CTL NL7T-360 has similar specs, but it sports a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen display, allowing you to use the computer in tablet or tent modes.

And the CTL NL7TW-360 has all of the above, plus a Wacom EMR pen for pressure-sensitive writing or drawing.

All three models should be available for education customers starting in April.

The entry-level NL7 has a starting price of $229. The laptop weighs 2.5 pounds and has a retractable handle that students can use to carry the notebook from class to class.

Other features include 4GB of RAM 32GB of storage, and a camera that can be flipped 180 degrees so it can either face the user or face away from the user.

The notebook has an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel TN display and an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor. It has two USB Type-C ports and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

CTL’s $299 NL7T-360 adds a 10-point capacitive IPS touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge.

This model has a 5MP “world-facing” camera that can be used to record class lectures, among other things, as well as an 1MP front-facing camera.

The $329 NL7TW-360 has all of the above features, except it sports an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core processor and a Wacom pen.