Liliputing

CTL launches a Chromebook with Wacom pen support (and two other models)

at by 2 Comments

Educational computer company CTL is adding three new Chromebooks to its lineup. The CTL-NL7 is a ruggedized Chrome OS laptop with a spill-resistant keyboard, a drop-resistant chassis, and an Intel Apollo Lake processor.

The CTL NL7T-360 has similar specs, but it sports a 360-degree hinge and a touchscreen display, allowing you to use the computer in tablet or tent modes.

And the CTL NL7TW-360 has all of the above, plus a Wacom EMR pen for pressure-sensitive writing or drawing.

All three models should be available for education customers starting in April.

CTL NL7TW-360

The entry-level NL7 has a starting price of $229. The laptop weighs 2.5 pounds and has a retractable handle that students can use to carry the notebook from class to class.

Other features include 4GB of RAM 32GB of storage, and a camera that can be flipped 180 degrees so it can either face the user or face away from the user.

The notebook has an 11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel TN display and an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor. It has two USB Type-C ports and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports.

CTL’s $299 NL7T-360 adds a 10-point capacitive IPS touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge.

This model has a 5MP “world-facing” camera that can be used to record class lectures, among other things, as well as an 1MP front-facing camera.

The $329 NL7TW-360 has all of the above features, except it sports an Intel Celeron N3450 quad-core processor and a Wacom pen.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "CTL launches a Chromebook with Wacom pen support (and two other models)"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Guest
Sam Minter
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Geez, if they were going to stick in 1366 x 768 panels, the least they could have done is give it a brighter, clearer IPS display. I know they cost marginally more, but they are much kinder on the eyes than dim, awful TN displays.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The convertible models both have IPS displays.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago