CTL Chromebox CBx1 coming in April for $199

It seems like there’s a new Chromebook announced every few days, but Chromeboxes? Not so much. But Oregon-based educational computer company CTL has just unveiled a new Chrome OS desktop.

The Chromebox CBx1 is a small box with an Intel Celeron 3865U dual-core Kaby Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’ll be available in April, and it’s up for pre-order from CTL.net for $199.

The little computer is designed for use in classroom or corporate settings, although it could also be used for digital signage, kiosks, or as a general purpose home computer.

It supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit Ethernet, features HDMI and USB Type-C ports (with support for up to 2 displays), and the Chromebox CBx1 has three USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports.

CTL will also offer two Chromebox + monitor bundles: