It seems like there’s a new Chromebook announced every few days, but Chromeboxes? Not so much. But Oregon-based educational computer company CTL has just unveiled a new Chrome OS desktop.
The Chromebox CBx1 is a small box with an Intel Celeron 3865U dual-core Kaby Lake processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It’ll be available in April, and it’s up for pre-order from CTL.net for $199.
The little computer is designed for use in classroom or corporate settings, although it could also be used for digital signage, kiosks, or as a general purpose home computer.
It supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit Ethernet, features HDMI and USB Type-C ports (with support for up to 2 displays), and the Chromebox CBx1 has three USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports.
CTL will also offer two Chromebox + monitor bundles:
- Chromebox CBx1 plus a CTL 22″ display for $329
- Chromebox CBx1 plus a CTL 22″ touchscreen display for $399
5 Comments on "CTL Chromebox CBx1 coming in April for $199"
Meh. Dual core processor. It should be fine for light work / schools. I do not see much/any innovation in these chrome boxes. Then again, Google may not allow it.
Do people actually use Chromeboxes for digital signage? I would expect that something like an Arduino or Raspberry Pi would be more than sufficient for that and much less expensive.
If you have just one or a few signs and know how to tinker with it and have the time then sure. But businesses, especially with large scale needs, have to think more in terms of the cost of IT and management than the individual cost of the device.
Google has strong fleet management for Chrome. And that includes kiosk modes for running digital signage or even limited use interactive applications. So yes they do get used and no it probably wouldn’t be cheaper to use cheaper hardware because of the management and support costs.
I checked the passmark score on the 3865u and it is 25% better in single and multi-core compared to the 2955u. That is 6% per year computing increase (compared to Asus M004U released 4 years ago). Just goes to show that when there is no competition, there is no innovation (or beneficial pricing).