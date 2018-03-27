Liliputing

Apple unveils new 9.7 inch iPad with Pencil support

at by 11 Comments

When Apple launched its first tablet, one of the things that made it different from the dozens of Windows tablets that came before was that you didn’t need to use a stylus. Early iPads were basically iPhones with big screens and they were designed to run apps that you could use with your fingers.

In fact, Apple founder Steve Jobs once famously said that “if you see a stylus, they blew it.” I don’t exactly think he was rolling in his grave five years later when Apple launched the iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil… after all, it was a “pro” device aimed at folks who wanted extra functionality. You still don’t need a stylus to use an iPad Pro, it’s just an optional feature for folks who want it.

But it looks like the Apple Pencil isn’t just a Pro feature anymore. The company just unveiled its first new iPad of 2018, and it’s an entry-level 9.7 inch model aimed at the education market. And it’s the cheapest Apple product to feature Pencil support to date.

The new Apple iPad has a 2048 x 1536 pixel display and an Apple A10 Fusion processor, which is a step up from the A9 chip that powered last year’s entry-level iPad… although it’s still a generation behind the Apple A11 Bionic chip found in the company’s latest iPhones.

Apple’s new tablet has an 8MP rear camera with 1080p video recording support, a Facetime HD camera on the front, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the home button, and support for up to 10 hours of battery life.

There’s optional support for 4G LTE with speeds up to 300 Mbps.

Apple unveiled the new tablet at an education-focused event today in Chicago, where the company noted that there are more than 200-thousand educational apps available for iPads.

The new 2018 iPad will have the same $329 starting price as last year’s model for consumers… but education customers can buy the iPads for $299 and up.

The Apple Pencil is still sold separately for $99 (or $89 for students), which drives up the starting price… especially when you compare the new iPad to Acer’s new $329 Chromebook Tab 10 which runs Android apps, has a full desktop version of the Chrome web browser, and comes with a pen.

Update: Well, there is a cheaper option. Logitech and Apple have unveiled a new $49 Crayon accessory.

via Engadget

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Apple unveils new 9.7 inch iPad with Pencil support"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Antony
Guest
Antony
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

G stands for Greed. That’s it! Stylus for a mere $99 it’s space-level greedy, because most of the technology price already lies in the device, not in the stylus.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Shogmaster
Guest
Shogmaster
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

According to Apple’s product page, the new iPad does not have laminated display nor anti reflective coating, like all other current iPads.

https://www.apple.com/ipad/compare/#ipad-pro-10-5,ipad

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
10 hours ago
Guest
Cub75
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Okay, that’s crazy. Ruins the stylus experience. Greedy greedy.

Who wouldn’t get the Acer Chromebook tab over this?

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Member
Sean C
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’m definitely getting the Acer Chromebook tab. Voting with my wallet

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Guest
jerry
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
I guess I’m out of step with other folks, but I think that $329 for the new basic iPad is great irrespective of the outrageous $99 stylist. It’s a relatively inexpensive way to buy into Apple infrastructure. It is quite powerful, too. Having said that, I’d never buy another iPad. For me, my Samsung Tab E does everything I need. It even has a real file system and a memory expansion slot, which the iPad lacks, for about half the price of this “cheap” iPad. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 is another lower cost alternative. As for the stylus, you can buy a basic one for only $10-$15. These are fine if all you want to do is check boxes, draw lines or write words on your table. I used a couple of these on my ancient iPad 2. The iPencil is much more and far beyond what I want or… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Member
Sean C
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

$329 is already the price of the cheapest iPad for about a year now

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Guest
jerry
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

But you get a faster CPU and iPencil support. For Apple, those are real improvements for the same price.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Member
YCAU
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
From the perspective of the education sector, which they seem to be targeting with today’s event, and which I happen to be a part of, this isn’t that enticing, and isn’t going to be the Chromebook-killer until they vastly improve device management. But it sounds like you’re speaking from a consumer perspective. Trying really hard to put aside the many issues I have with Apple as an ecosystem, Apple as a technology leader, and Apple as a company, I don’t think $329 is that great, and I think you make good arguments for why. Buying into the Apple infrastructure is still $329 when all the great alternatives you mention are comparatively inexpensive even with the extra features. Even if you think it is a great price, you’re still not convinced it’s worth it to buy in. What are the benefits you get paying double for buying into Apple over Samsung… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Eagle
Guest
Eagle
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I noticed they aren’t pushing a keyboard with this which is a missed opportunity to have a cheqper iPad pro like device. I can see a iPad pro with keyboard for under $500 but not the $800+ it costs for the pro models with keyboard. I’m not even an apple fan, just an insght.

The Chromebook tablet is the better of the deals here imo especially when the keyboard/trackpad accessory rolls out to make it a sweet surface alternative for people who don’t need Windows but want a more desktop experience over iOS.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Guest
jerry
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

iPad keyboard cases are no big thing. Amazon has them starting for $36. I even had on for my iPad 2, back when it was new.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 minutes ago
riddick
Guest
riddick
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

My son is able to connect his chromebook to my monitor/keyboard/mouse dock at home. He works with that device just like I do with my work laptop. His doctor also uses a notebook to take notes when he has his checkup. The only tablets that I see in the workplace are in restaurants for taking orders and paying checks.
Typing is a skill that pays.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago