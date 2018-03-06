Android P may let you use a phone as a Bluetooth mouse or keyboard

Most Android smartphones support Bluetooth, allowing you to connect wireless headphones, mice, keyboards, and other accessories or to transfer contacts or files between devices without wires.

But according to xda-developers, it looks like Google may be adding another Bluetooth feature: the ability to use your phone as a mouse or keyboard for an external device.

In other words, you could use your phone as an input device for a laptop, desktop, or tablet, although I’m not really sure why you’d do that. But you could also use it to enter text on a smart TV, control a presentation on a projector, or in other instances where a handheld input device might be more convenient than connecting an actual mouse or keyboard.

There are already some third-party Android apps that let you do this sort of thing, but they generally require a rooted phone.

Xda-developers noticed some Android P code commits for enabling a Bluetooth Human Interface Device (HID) profile that would bring native support for using an Android phone or tablet as a keyboard or mouse.

It’s unclear if Google plans to bundle an app, setting, or user interface into Android P for using your phone as an input device. But if the Bluetooth HID feature is enabled by default, at the very least it means that those third-party apps won’t need root access to work anymore.