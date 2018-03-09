AMD’s 2nd-gen “Threadripper” chips coming this year (leaks)

This week we got our first look at AMD’s upcoming 2nd-gen Ryzen chip lineup for mainstream desktops thanks to a set of leaked slides posted by El Chapuzas Informático.

Now the site has posted a few more slides that give us an idea of what AMD has planned for high-performance desktops, among other things.

Last year AMD launched a line of “Threadripper” processors with up to 16 CPU cores based on the company’s Zen architecture. It looks like this year we’ll see 2nd-gen Threadripper chips.

AMD is promising higher clock speeds, Precision Boost 2.0 technology, and a move from 14nm Zen architecture to a new 12nm Zen+ architecture.

We should see a 3rd-gen version in 2019, but according to Chapuzas Informático those new chips will be 7nm processors based on a new Zen 2 architecture that offers performance and efficiency improvements.

The 3rd-gen chips are also code-named “Castle Peak,” rather than Threadripper.

Here are a few other details from the leaked slides:

Castle Peak will be succeeded by “NG HEDT” in 2020.

2019’s Zen 2-based mainstream desktop chips are code-named “Matisse.”

The 2020 mainstream lineup is called “Vermeer.”

AMD is also updating its APUs (CPUs with integrated Radeon graphics) with “Picasso” scheduled for 2019 and “Renoir” coming in 2020.

