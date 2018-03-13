Amazon issues recall for 6 different AmazonBasics portable power banks (fire hazard)

Amazon sells a wide range of cheap, but generally decent products under its AmazonBasics brand. You can find AmazonBasics luggage, Bluetooth speakers, cell phone cases, and computer keyboards, just to name a few categories.
But one product type you probably won’t find on Amazon.com today? An AmazonBasics portable power bank.
Working with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Amazon has issued a recall for 6 different models of AmazonBasics portable batteries after receiving 53 reports of the devices overheating.
There’s been at least one case where a person received chemical burns, and at least four reports of property damage “including fire and smoke damage.”
About 260,000 of the portable chargers were sold between December, 2014 and July 2017 for between $9 and $40, and they were manufactured by Guoguang Electric Company Limited in China and sold by Amazon to customers in the US and Canada.
Amazon and the CPSC are recommending customers stop using the batteries immediately and visit the recall site for instructions on how to return the power banks for a full refund.
Here’s list of the affected batteries:
- B00LRK8EVO – 2,000 mAh power bank with micro USB cable
- B00LRK8HJ8 – 3,000 mAh power bank with micro USB cable
- B00LRK8I7O – 3,000 mAh power bank
- B00LRK8I7O – 5,600 mAh power bank
- B00LRK8JDC – 10,000 mAh power bank
- B00ZQ4JQAA – 16,100 mAh power bank
I don’t get the popularity of these devices. Are there that many people who are not around either a 110 or 12-volt outlet on a regular basis?
Many people I’ve seen keep them in a pocket connected to the phone as a sort of extended battery. Especially those whose phones have old batteries that don’t last very long.
Aside from that, I like the flexibility of taking the charger to the device and keeping the wall wart somewhere else. Makes it easier to move stuff around rather than being tethered to the wall.
I use them to power my GoPro, cell phone, and GPS trackers while I paraglide and hike in the middle-of-nowhere locations. GoPro alone has a 1.5 hour charge. I need 2-3 days of charge for all my gear.
That’s the type of thing I can see it being useful for–one where you’re not near the types of outlets I mentioned. But I hope not that many people are out in those remote locations. It’s ben quite a while since I’ve been to wilderness areas.
Wait, what? You don’t often go to wilderness areas, and you hope others don’t either? That’s… I don’t get where you’re coming from, so to speak. Why would you hope others don’t go to remote locations? Do you find backpacking somehow sinister?
Wilderness aside, they’re great for travel in general. I carry one abroad, especially for places where I need an adapter and can only charge one thing at a time. I also used it extensively during a long jury service, as the jury room was limited in outlets.
I have one of these and am really grateful it didn’t blow up on me while in flight. I bought the Amazon brand because I thought it would be the safest compared to no-name brands flooding the markets.. I guess I was wrong. Whelp! at least there is a recall notice, so I know not to use it.
If you play Ingress, Pokemon GO, or any similar mobile games that use battery-draining GPS, they are a must.