All 250 Best Buy Mobile in the US will close up shop this spring

Big box consumer electronics retailer Best Buy has about a thousand full-sized stores across the United States. But the company also operates about 250 smaller Best Buy Mobile stores that are located in shopping malls, urban areas, and other spots where a 40,000 square foot shop might not fit.

Now the company plans to close all of its Best Buy Mobile stores in the US.

According to Reuters, Best Buy Mobile shops started popping up around a decade ago, before the iPhone and Android changed the mobile phone landscape.

Now Best Buy says profit margins on phone sales are lower, and it actually costs more to operate a Best Buy Mobile store than one of the company’s bigger stores (which also sells PCs, televisions, appliances, and other items).

Best Buy Mobile stores were also in direct competition with small stores operated by wireless carriers, not to mention Apple Stores.

You’ll still be able to buy phones from Best Buy stores or from BestBuy.com. And the company currently has no plans to shut down the 50+ Best Buy Mobile stores operating in Canada.

via The Verge