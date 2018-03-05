The first phone I ever had with a glass back was the Google Nexus 4. I bought one in 2012 and sold it a few weeks after it arrived because the phone got awful battery life and got super-hot whenever I used it for more than a few minutes.
But the back actually did look pretty nice, and it allowed Google and LG to include support for wireless charging… something Google continued to offer with the Nexus 5 and Nexus 6, but which the company phased out with the Nexus 5X and 6P.
Anyway, smartphones with glass backs have become more common in recent years, but they’re hardly universal. They could be everywhere you look this year though… as The Verge notes, most of the big name phones unveiled at Mobile World Congress last week have glass covering their backs.
The iPhone X and iPhone 8 already have glass backs, and so do these upcoming phones:
- Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
- Nokia 8 Sirocco
- Sony Xperia XZ2
and XZ2 Compact
- Asus Zenfone 5
While we haven’t seen official launches from LG, OnePlus or Huawei yet, rumor has it that we can expect glass backs from their upcoming flagships as well.
This is all pretty good news for folks who want the better wireless reception that often comes with covering a phone in glass instead of aluminum. But it’s probably less good news for anyone who has a tendency to drop their phone and crack the screen: now you can crack the back of your phone just as easily!
I wonder if we’ll see a bump in smartphone case sales this year.
Leave a Reply
5 Comments on "Most 2018 flagship phones are adorned with glass backs"
The Moto G6 Plus is also rumored to come with a glass back. And, from experience, anyone with a phone who doesn’t have a case should get one … cracks and damage are all too easy regardless.
The XZ2 Compact has a plastic back. And I prefer it that way.
I doesn’t surprise me that phone manufacturers are aiming to shorten the life of their products. A plastic back would make a lot more sense as it offers all the benefits of a glass back together with lighter weight and higher durability.
Doesn’t seem all that long ago when every phone seemed to be going metal backed. I remember people complaining about all the metal phones coming out without wireless charging. If this is a trend, then my two Amazon Fire Phones are back “in”, sort of.
Yeah, I have an LG V20, it has metal backplate, and it’s sturdy enough. As I have a case installed (the Poetic Revolution type, which covers the whole phone completely), I never see the backplate of my phone, so if it would be made of plastic, then what?