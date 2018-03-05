Most 2018 flagship phones are adorned with glass backs

The first phone I ever had with a glass back was the Google Nexus 4. I bought one in 2012 and sold it a few weeks after it arrived because the phone got awful battery life and got super-hot whenever I used it for more than a few minutes.

But the back actually did look pretty nice, and it allowed Google and LG to include support for wireless charging… something Google continued to offer with the Nexus 5 and Nexus 6, but which the company phased out with the Nexus 5X and 6P.

Anyway, smartphones with glass backs have become more common in recent years, but they’re hardly universal. They could be everywhere you look this year though… as The Verge notes, most of the big name phones unveiled at Mobile World Congress last week have glass covering their backs.

The iPhone X and iPhone 8 already have glass backs, and so do these upcoming phones:

While we haven’t seen official launches from LG, OnePlus or Huawei yet, rumor has it that we can expect glass backs from their upcoming flagships as well.

This is all pretty good news for folks who want the better wireless reception that often comes with covering a phone in glass instead of aluminum. But it’s probably less good news for anyone who has a tendency to drop their phone and crack the screen: now you can crack the back of your phone just as easily!

I wonder if we’ll see a bump in smartphone case sales this year.