The ZTE Tempo Go is a budget smartphone with entry-level specs including a 5 inch, 854 x 480 pixel display, a 1.1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.
But this $80 smartphone is also one of the first to feature Android Go.
That means it’ll ship with a version of Android Oreo that’s been optimized for entry-level hardware as well as streamlined versions of key apps including Gmail, Google Maps, and Chrome.
When Google launched the Android Go platform last year the company said you could expect apps to run about 15 percent aster on an Android Go device than they would on a similar phone with stock Android software.
Of course, a 15 percent performance improvement isn’t going to do much to make up for the low-res display, the limited amount of storage space, or some of the other limitations that come with a cheap phone like the ZTE Tempo Go. But sometimes you don’t need a device with bleeding edge specs.
The ZTE Tempo Go is an unlocked GSM phone that should support AT&T and T-Mobile’s LTE networks in the United States.
It has a 2,200 mAh battery, a micro SD card reader, a micro SIM card slot, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The phone has a 5MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera.
Leave a Reply
1 Comment on "ZTE launches $80 Tempo Go smartphone with Android Go"
Between Google’s app suite bloat over time, carrier software bloat over time, and 3rd Party app bloat over time as well… the amount of program storage might be one of the most critical factors in device obsolescence these days. I have a phone that is perfectly fine except that it is nearly out of storage with only 3 (THREE!) voluntarily installed 3rd Party apps. And I ditched my previous phone for exactly the same reason.
Far too many will not support “move to SD card” and those that do will not allow enough to be moved. It is frankly ridiculous. I have a tablet in much the same precarious position right now. And I don’t put a lot of crap files on the internal storage either (videos, music, etc.).