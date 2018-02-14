Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro

Chinese device maker Xiaomi is launching two new budget smartphones. The company unveiled the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, where they’ll sell for the equivalent of $155 and up, and $218 and up, respectively.

The Redmi Note 5 features a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 12MP rear camera with phase detection auto-focus, a 5MP front-facing camera with an LED flash, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

The phone also has some retro features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader, an IR blaster, and a micro USB port.

Xiaomi will offer models with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. While the phone is launching initially in India, it will likely be sold in China and other markets where Xiaomi operates eventually.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is a step up with a dual rear camera system (12MP + 5MP), a 20MP front camera (with an LED light), and all the other basic features found on the cheaper model including the 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, the same 4,000 mAh battery, and similar ports and wireless capabilities.

But the Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the frist phones to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with Adreno 509 graphics and the entry-level model features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Xiaomi will also offer a higher-priced version with 6GB of RAM.