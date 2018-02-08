Windows Defender becomes Windows Security (and other changes in Windows 10 build 17093)

Another week, another new preview build of Windows 10 for members of the Windows Insider Preview program. But this week’s update is kind of a big one, and it provides a peek at some changes that’ll make their way to all Windows 10 users later this year.

Among other things, Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17093 includes one-click pairing of some Bluetooth devices, game bar improvements, and support for HDR video on more PCs.

Microsoft is also updating the security software baked into Windows 10 and giving it a new name: Windows Defender is now called Windows Security.

You can access the new security page by opening the Windows 10 Settings interface and navigating to Update & Security > Windows Security.

Microsoft has also added a new account protection area for setting up Windows Hello (face, fingerprint, or PIN login), among other things, and a device security area that offers security status reports and toggles.

The new single-click Bluetooth pairing option will bring up a notification on your Windows 10 PC when certain types of devices are brought within range and detected by your PC. This will let you quickly pair a device like a mouse or keyboard. Microsoft’s own Surface Precision Mouse already offers this feature, but the update will make it available with more devices (and the company is seeking hardware partners).

Windows 10 build 17093 also brings multitingual text support to the touch keyboard. Basically if you type in multiple languages you can now get text predictions without manually switching languages.

There are a few restrictions. The feature only works with languages that use Latin scripts. And text predictions only work with up to 3 different languages.

Microsoft has also added text prediction capabilities for 26 new languages including Hawaiian, Icelandic, Igbo, Irisk, Maori, Nepali, Turkmen, Welsh, Xhosa, Yoruba, and Zulu.

The Microsoft Edge web browser now includes a clutter-free printing option that will strip ads and other unwanted content from a page before sending it to a printer (although this may not work on all web pages or all content).

Windows 10 S now supports password-free login when you’re using the Authenticator App on a phone. Computers with multiple GPUs now have new graphics settings including the ability to choose which GPU works with which app, and the ability to delete diagnostic data.

You can find a full list of changes in Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17093 at the Windows Blog.



