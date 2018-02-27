Wacom Cintiq Pro Engine module turns Wacom’s graphics tablet into a PC

The Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 Pen is a graphics tablet with pen support and a 24 inch, 4K display with 98 percent Adobe RGB color accuracy. Artists and designers can hook it up to a computer to create graphics using a pen and screen with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity.

But Wacom is also offering a new way to use its graphics tablet. The Cintiq Pro 24 Pen is the first model in Wacom’s lineup that’s a modular device: Slide a Wacom Cintiq Pro Engine into to the slot and the tablet becomes a fully functional standalone PC.

None of these parts come cheap though.

The Cintiq Pro 24 Pen will sell for $1999 and up when it launches in March. And the Cintiq Pro Engine modules will sell for $2499 and up.

The entry-level module (if that’s the right word for a $2,499 PC module) features an Intel Core i5 HQ-series processor, NVIDIA Quadro P3200 graphics with 6GB of DDR5 memory, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB PCIe Gen3 solid state drive, WiFi, Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and Ethernet ports. It comes with Windows 10 Pro software.

Or if you want to go all-out, there’s a $3299 model with an Intel Xeon processor, NVIDIA Quadro P3200 graphics, 32GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Both of the PC modules will be available starting in May, 2018.

Theoretically the modular nature of this system means that you may be able to buy a tablet and module this year and keep the tablet but upgrade to a more powerful computer in the future… or vice versa. Of course, that only works if Wacom continues to support this platform.

But there may be more immediate benefits: you can keep your operating system, software, files, and settings on a module and take it with you to and from work, for example, allowing you to leave a Cintiq tablet in each location and only carry the PC module with you.

Or I suppose you could just get a laptop.

Later this year Wacom will also release a Cintiq Pro 32 Pen tablet that’s also compatible with the Pro Engine computer modules.