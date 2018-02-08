VAIO S13 laptop with Kaby Lake-R launches next week for $1199 and up

After launching in Japan last month, the new VAIO S13 laptop will be available for purchase in the United States for $1199 and up starting February 12th.

The 13.3 inch notebook weighs about 2.3 pounds, measures about 0.7 inches thick (at its thickest point), and sports a quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core “Kaby Lake Refresh” processor.

Other features include a 1920 x 1080 pixel display, three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI and VGA ports, a headset jack, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, an SD card reader, a backlit keyboard, and a battery that VAIO says should be good for about 8.5 hours of run time (so expect a bit less in real-world usage).

There’s also a fingerprint reader below the keyboard.

The entry-level model has an Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 8GB of LPDDR3-1866 RAM and a 256GB PCIe solid state drive. But you can pay more for beefier specs. Here are some of the configurations available at launch:

Core i5/8GB/256GB for $1199

Core i7/8GB/512GB for $1599

Core i7/16GB/512GB for $1899

Core i7/16GB/1TB for $2199

While you can probably find cheaper laptops with similar specs, VAIO generally makes premium devices with premium materials. The new VAIO S13 has a magnesium alloy chassis, a hinge that gives the keyboard a bit of a tilt when the laptop is opened up.

This is also one of the thinnest laptops I’m aware of to feature full-sized VGA and Ethernet ports.

There’s no word on if or when VAIO will bring its new Vaio S11 laptop with an 11.6 inch display to the United States.

press release