Liliputing

TCL introduces Alcatel 5, 3, and 1 smartphones

at by 1 Comment

The Alcatel 1X smartphone with Android Go isn’t the only new Alcatel phone launching at Mobile World Congress this weekend.

Alcatel’s parent company TCL is also unveiling a new flagship phone called the Alcatel 5, plus several more phones that will be sold under the mid-range Alcatel 3 and entry-level Alcatel 1 lines.

All of the new phones have 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio displays, a new face unlock feature called Face Key, and even the priciest models are expected to sell for under 230 Euros ($280).

Alcatel 5

Alcatel 5

The fancies phone in the lineup isn’t all that fancy. But it’s relatively affordable, with a starting price of under $300.

Alcatel outfits this phone with a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display, a MediaTek MTK6750 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

It has 13MP rear and front cameras, a microSD card reader, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor.

The phone supports 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and FM radio, and it’s expected to ship with Android 7.x Nougat software.

Alcatel 3, 3X, and 3V

For 190 Euros ($230) you could also opt for the Alcatel 3V, which has a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display and Android 8.x Oreo, which could make this phone a more attractive option in some respects

It also has a 3,000 mAh battery and dual rear cameras with a combination of a 12MP camera and a 2MP model for portrait-mode photos with blurred backgrounds.

But the Alcatel 3V has just 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage (plus a microSD card), and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor.

Alcatel 3X

Meanwhile, there’s a slightly cheaper model called the Alcatel 3X that has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13MP + 5MP rear camera, and a 180 Euro ($220) price tag. But this model has a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display.

Finally, there’s the Alcatel 3, which is a 150 Euro ($185) model with a 5.51440 x 720 pixel display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 13MP = 5MP rear camera system.


Alcatel 1C and 1X

The 100 Euro ($120) Alcatel 1X is expected to be one of the first phones to ship with Android Oreo Go Edition software, and it’s an entry-level device with a 5.3 inch, 960 x 480 pixel display, a quad-core processor, and just 1GB of RAM ad 16GB of storage.

Alcatel 1C

Meanwhile the Alcatel 1C is a phone with a bit more of everything. It has a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor, and a 12MP + 2MP dual camera system on the back of the phone.

It has a brushed aluminum chassis, a 3,000 mAh battery, a quad-core processor, and android Oreo software.

I haven’t seen a price for the Alcatel 1C yet.

Oh, and there’s one more Alcatel 1 series device. It’s called the Alcatel 1T 7 and it’s a WiFi-only tablet with a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel display.

Alcatel 1T 7

The tablet has a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8321A/D quad-core processor, 1gB Of RAM, 8GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 5MP rear camera, and a 2MP front camera. Expect it to be dirt cheap.

 

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "TCL introduces Alcatel 5, 3, and 1 smartphones"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

” model with a 5.51440 x 720 pixel display ”

SOLD!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 minutes ago