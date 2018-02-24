TCL introduces Alcatel 5, 3, and 1 smartphones

The Alcatel 1X smartphone with Android Go isn’t the only new Alcatel phone launching at Mobile World Congress this weekend.

Alcatel’s parent company TCL is also unveiling a new flagship phone called the Alcatel 5, plus several more phones that will be sold under the mid-range Alcatel 3 and entry-level Alcatel 1 lines.

All of the new phones have 18:9 (2:1) aspect ratio displays, a new face unlock feature called Face Key, and even the priciest models are expected to sell for under 230 Euros ($280).

The fancies phone in the lineup isn’t all that fancy. But it’s relatively affordable, with a starting price of under $300.

Alcatel outfits this phone with a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display, a MediaTek MTK6750 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

It has 13MP rear and front cameras, a microSD card reader, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor.

The phone supports 802.11n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and FM radio, and it’s expected to ship with Android 7.x Nougat software.

Alcatel 3, 3X, and 3V

For 190 Euros ($230) you could also opt for the Alcatel 3V, which has a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display and Android 8.x Oreo, which could make this phone a more attractive option in some respects

It also has a 3,000 mAh battery and dual rear cameras with a combination of a 12MP camera and a 2MP model for portrait-mode photos with blurred backgrounds.

But the Alcatel 3V has just 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage (plus a microSD card), and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor.

Meanwhile, there’s a slightly cheaper model called the Alcatel 3X that has 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13MP + 5MP rear camera, and a 180 Euro ($220) price tag. But this model has a 5.7 inch, 1440 x 720 pixel display.

Finally, there’s the Alcatel 3, which is a 150 Euro ($185) model with a 5.51440 x 720 pixel display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 13MP = 5MP rear camera system.





Alcatel 1C and 1X

The 100 Euro ($120) Alcatel 1X is expected to be one of the first phones to ship with Android Oreo Go Edition software, and it’s an entry-level device with a 5.3 inch, 960 x 480 pixel display, a quad-core processor, and just 1GB of RAM ad 16GB of storage.

Meanwhile the Alcatel 1C is a phone with a bit more of everything. It has a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a fingerprint sensor, and a 12MP + 2MP dual camera system on the back of the phone.

It has a brushed aluminum chassis, a 3,000 mAh battery, a quad-core processor, and android Oreo software.

I haven’t seen a price for the Alcatel 1C yet.

Oh, and there’s one more Alcatel 1 series device. It’s called the Alcatel 1T 7 and it’s a WiFi-only tablet with a 7 inch, 1024 x 600 pixel display.

The tablet has a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8321A/D quad-core processor, 1gB Of RAM, 8GB of storage, a microSD card slot, a 5MP rear camera, and a 2MP front camera. Expect it to be dirt cheap.