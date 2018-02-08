Liliputing

T-bao Tbook X8S Pro is an Apollo Lake laptop with NVIDIA graphics

at by 4 Comments

Most laptops with discrete graphics are premium gaming machines or mobile workstations aimed at folks that need a high-performance GPU for graphic design, video editing, or gaming. And then there’s the T-bao Tbook Pro X86.

It’s a $299 laptop with an NVIDIA graphics card and a low-power Intel Celeron Apollo Lake processor.

Is it the best laptop money can buy? Certainly not. But it’s one of the most affordable laptops I’ve seen to feature discrete graphics.

As spotted by CNX-Software, the Tbook X86 Pro is available from Geekbuying for $300. Gearbest is selling the same laptop for $360.

The notebook has a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, a 10 watt Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce 920M graphics, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of solid state storage.

Other features include Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI and headset jacks, a USB Type-C port, and two USB 3.0 ports. The notebook has a 9,000 mAh battery.

It measures 14.1″ x 9.3″ x 0.71″ and weighs about 3.7 pounds.

The laptop has a rather old GPU and a relatively low-power CPU, so it wouldn’t exactly be my first choice for a gaming or graphic design machine. But the GPU should offer a pretty serious boost in graphics performance over what you’d get from most Apollo Lake-powered laptops.

It’s also interesting that the Tbook Pro X86 has a 10-watt Celeron J-series processor rather than a 6 watt N-series chip, which is more commonly found in laptops.

Leave a Reply

4 Comments on "T-bao Tbook X8S Pro is an Apollo Lake laptop with NVIDIA graphics"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Julian M
Guest
Julian M
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What an odd beast – anything the discrete GPU (no matter how low-end, it’s still a lot better than the Celeron’s basic integrated graphics) could be used for is going to hit a wall due to the CPU coupled with it.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 21 minutes ago
Josh
Guest
Josh
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

An interesting combination for a decent price.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 57 minutes ago
Member
Grant Russell
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
As enticing as the price of this looks, this is a really silly outcome of Intel’s pricing. This combination has lower specs than a more expensive 8th Gen Intel Core-series CPU alone (the Intel UHD 620 is more powerful than the 920M). However it is a good upgrade from the greatly underpowered GPU in the Apollo Lake series. This really exposes the big gap in cost and performance between Apollo Lake and the Core series. Apollo lake is too weak, and Core is too expensive. It is obvious that either the Core series needs more high-end GPUs at the lower end of their pricing model, or that Apollo Lake needs more high end GPUs at their higher-end. I think a better solution is an Apollo Lake “APU-like” product. Something more powerful than the Pentium J5005, and with a GPU similar to a GTX 1050TI. If a Mini-ITX motherboard with an… Read more »
Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 21 minutes ago
Tomm
Guest
Tomm
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Next month is my month to upgrade mine NUC6CAYH 😀

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 3 minutes ago