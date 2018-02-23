At first glance the Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact look… a lot like other recent smartphones. They have 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio displays, slim bezels, rounded corners, and curved glass.
But that’s actually a pretty big deal for Sony, which has been releasing phones with the same boxy design for the past few years.
Sony is expected to officially unveil the Xperia XZ2 an XZ2 Compact at Mobile World Congress on Sunday. But VentureBeat’s Evan Blass has spilled the beans by publishing a leaked image a few days early.
Blass reports that the Xperia XZ2 will have a 5.7 inch display, while the Compact edition will have a 5 inch screen.
Both are expected to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processors, 19MP rear cameras with 4K HDR and super slow motion capture support, and both will have stereo front-facing speakers, USB Type-C ports, an full HD LCD displays with Corning Gorilla Glass.
The larger phone is said to have a 3,180 mAh battery and wireless charging support, while the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact is expected to have a 2,870 mAh battery that only supports wired charging.
Oh, and both phones have a fingerprint sensor on the back, which means that you’ll actually be able to use it in the United States. For several years Sony has been releasing phones with fingerprint readers built into the home button… but disabling the sensor for versions of those phones that shipped in the US.
Leave a Reply
7 Comments on "Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact leaked, feature a big design shift (by Sony standards)"
Seems like a downgrade in design. The bottom speaker is no longer symmetrical to the top one.
The screen has been made longer without increasing the footprint of videos and most apps. And the sides are now curved like the Samsung S8.
There really hasn’t been any good design phones in the past 12 months.
They’re either too fragile, or they have unnecessarily large bezels and lack stereo speakers.
The sides have the same curve as the XZ line. They taper down into the sides of the phone to give a light curve effect and it’s pretty nice when using apps that require swipe in from the side.
The designers were going for the “What are they trying to do?” look, and that’s a success.
I am not sure what I am looking at.
I remember when Samsung introduced the Mega at 6.3″. The buzz it created was incredible. Seems that manufacturers are still tip-toeing around the size issue. On the one hand, they want to go big because lots of their base use phones as mini-computers (or as their only computing device).
On the other hand, they’re still afraid to commit. So we’re winding up with these elongated phones to appease two different bases. The rest of the hardware sounds good/great but 18:9 is a killjoy. I don’t think I’m ever going to see a 7″ at 16:10 (with hopefully an attachable keyboard).
The closest thing to that right now is the Planet Gemini.
Ehh, Sony released the Z Ultra at the same time as the Mega with much better specs.
Bezels are smaller, but pretty amazed they didn’t go with a full bezelless design like a lot of the other manufactures. I do like the 5.7