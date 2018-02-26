Sony launches Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact with Snapdragon 845

While rivals like Samsung continue to offer flagship phones with two screen sizes: big and bigger, Sony is continuing to go the other way: big and smaller.

Sony’s 2018 flagship line consists of the Sony Xperia XZ2 with a 5.7 inch display and the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact with a 5 inch screen. Both feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chips, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of UFS storage, and 2160 x 1080 pixel displays.

And both represent a major departure from Sony’s earlier phones when it comes to design. The only key differences are screen and battery size.

Sony has dropped the boxy design with big top and bottom bezels that it’s been using for the past few years to go with rounded corners, and a glass and metal design, with curved glass covering the phone’s metal back cover.

The phones come in silver, black, green, and pink color options and they have IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.

Sony outfits the phones with a 19MP rear camera capable of recording 4K HDR video, 960 frames per second of super slow motion video at up to 1080p resolution (the Samsung Galaxy S9 can only do 960fps at 720p resolution), and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The phones also have HDR-friendly displays, which means you’ll not only be able to watch those HDR videos you shoot with the camera, but you should probably be able to view HDR content from Netflix and other online video sites.

Other features include a microSD card reader for up to 400GB of removable storage, a USB 3.1 Type-C port, Bluetooth 5, 4G LTE Cat 18 support (up to 1.2 Gbps), and stereo front-facing speakers.

The phones lack a 3.5mm audio jack, but Sony includes a USB Type-C to 3.5mm adapter.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 has a 3,180 mAH battery and the phone measures 153mm x 72mm x 11.1mm (6″ x 2.8″ x 0.4″) and weighs 198 grams (7 ounces).

Sony’x Xperia XZ Compact has a 2,870 mAh battery and measures 135mm x 65mm x 12.1mm (5.3″ x 2.6″ x 0.5″) and weighs 168 grams (5.9 ounces)

Both phones should be available in March, 2018.



