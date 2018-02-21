Smach Z handheld gaming PC to feature AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor

The Smach Z is a handheld PC designed for gaming, which has been under development for years, but it’s finally expected to ship in 2018.

Recently we got an early look at the motherboard and case designs. And now Smach and AMD have announced the system will be powered by the upcoming Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor.

The processor is one of AMD’s lowest power chips based on Zen architecture, with a TDP range between 12 and 15 watts for the version that will be used in the Smach Z, but I’m told it will offer graphics performance similar to what’s available from a Ryzen 5 2500U laptop chip while still being energy efficient enough to fit into a handheld with a 6 inch display.

Smach CEO Daniel Fernandez says the processor can handle “any AAA game,” although I suspect you may have to adjust the settings of some games for optimal performance.

The Smach Z is expected to have a 6 inch, full HD display, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and physical gaming buttons and touchpads to the sides of the screen. Unlike rival game system the GPD Win 2, the Smach Z does not have a physical keyboard. But this is a system designed first and foremost for gaming, and it has a higher resolution display and should feature better graphics performance.

There’s been a lot of speculation in recent years over whether the Smach Z would actually ever ship. With a new processor, a main board design, and plans to show off prototypes at Embedded World next week, it’s starting to look like the answer could be yes.