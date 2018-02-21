Smach Z handheld gaming PC to feature AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor

The Smach Z is a handheld PC designed for gaming, which has been under development for years, but it’s finally expected to ship in 2018.
Recently we got an early look at the motherboard and case designs. And now Smach and AMD have announced the system will be powered by the upcoming Ryzen Embedded V1000 processor.
The processor is one of AMD’s lowest power chips based on Zen architecture, with a TDP range between 12 and 15 watts for the version that will be used in the Smach Z, but I’m told it will offer graphics performance similar to what’s available from a Ryzen 5 2500U laptop chip while still being energy efficient enough to fit into a handheld with a 6 inch display.
Smach CEO Daniel Fernandez says the processor can handle “any AAA game,” although I suspect you may have to adjust the settings of some games for optimal performance.
The Smach Z is expected to have a 6 inch, full HD display, at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and physical gaming buttons and touchpads to the sides of the screen. Unlike rival game system the GPD Win 2, the Smach Z does not have a physical keyboard. But this is a system designed first and foremost for gaming, and it has a higher resolution display and should feature better graphics performance.
There’s been a lot of speculation in recent years over whether the Smach Z would actually ever ship. With a new processor, a main board design, and plans to show off prototypes at Embedded World next week, it’s starting to look like the answer could be yes.
Even at lowest 12W still too much for handheld size device. Expect bigger heatsink, much louder fan and bad battery life. Expect also more delays as usual.
Agreed. Even the New Surface Pro and the fanless Surface Pro 4 M3 have to throttle down to around 10W of power consumption due to cooling restraints. Add in the Iris-level power requirements of the Vega Graphics and the picture becomes clear. A fan will be absolutely necessary for near throttle-free gaming.
Already known months earlier SmachZ is going to use active cooling because they had to. Their “magical” copper sponge passive cooling does not work. Just look at the heatsink and fan here for AMD Ryzen V1000 https://www.heise.de/newsticker/meldung/AMD-Ryzen-V1000-fuer-Gluecksspielautomaten-und-Embedded-Systems-3974889.html I’m not kidding about the bigger heatsink.
Ironically, I replied about that “magical” copper sponge months ago on–as I recall–Reddit, commenting there that it was ludicrous to believe it could cool a 12W-15W TDP microprocessor.
Are you still complaining about GPD Win 2’s fan? Well, with Smach Z expect a jet engine or vacumm cleaner level fan sound to avoid heavy throttling at the lowest TDP. Going to be heavier and much bulkier also, I suspect. “12 and 15 watts” is like a small soldering iron like this example https://www.maplin.co.uk/p/antex-12w-mains-soldering-iron-yu90x But Smach Z must graduate from vaporware status first because I’m still hearing about delays such as final PCB production problems. Whatever form Smach Z will appear at the Embedded World likely not be playable nor fully functional. Also that basic 4GB will be single channel.
If this ever actually ships, I’d totally take a loud fan.
Its also likely to have very short battery runtime as well. I’m talking about the rest of the hardware like that 1080p display, not just the SoC only. Higher resolution displays meant higher power consumption as well. Furthermore the GPD Win 2’s 4.5W SoC already require 2x4900mAH for a total of 9800mAH battery. This Smach Z’s new SoC wattage is roughly 3X higher.
The GPD Win 2’s SoC is running at 7 W TDP not 4.5 W.
That 7W is for under heavy gaming when both CPU and GPU are fully stressed, but GPD Win 2’s SoC can go down to as low as 3.75W under lower loads. However Smach Z’s new SoC minimum lowest is 12W at lower loads. See the difference?
They do not have access to or the R&D buying power to develop something of the caliber of Microsoft’s Surface ultrathin heatpipe or Acer’s own implementation. So unless AMD has something they can offer in this respect, expect a vacuum-loud fan to cool this device.
From what I’ve heard earlier, the current heatsink is too bulky and they are trying to make it thinner. This adds to the delays as well.
They better have removable battery and include one in the box.
A removable battery would be great. I wouldn’t mind carrying extra to prolong the battery life to at least a decent amount of time. I doubt a single battery would last very long.
With this APU, I’d totally overlook any loud fan. That 4 GB RAM seems a little low though.
I’d like to see some videos of it at Embedded World next week. Hope this device makes it to production.
Nice, if this actually comes out, I’d buy it. Even if it has a loud fan, it’d totally be worth it.
Given that AMD mentioned the SMACH Z in there press release, I wonder if AMD is helping them with the design and such.
Seems like AMDs helping them. They look to have had early access to this APU.
That’d be nice if AMD is helping them somehow. At least I’m sure the press release is nice advertising for the Smach Z.
*their
Interesting. Anyone know what ports this will have? That RAM and storage are on the low side. Are those numbers official?
That’s awesome. Anyone know if they plan on increasing the RAM and storage? Doesn’t seem like the current specs match the APU. Games can be several GB in size and some games that this can run may need more RAM.
Anyway, hoping SMACH can successfully release this.
Looking forward to what they show next week. I’ll keep an eye on this.
I didn’t crowd fund this since it’s too risky to spend that kind of money on it. Glad they’re finally making some tangible progress. I really hope they can pull this through. I may get one once/if it goes retail. We’ll see.
Hopefully, some tech bloggers who’re going to Embedded World cover this. It’d be nice to see some videos of it (hopefully) running.