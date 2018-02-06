Shuttle’s first Gemini Lake mini PC is the DL10J

Shuttle may not have launched any new computers at the Consumer Electronics Show last month, but the company is showing off its first small form-factor PC with an Intel Gemini Lake processor at the Integrated Systems Europe show in Amsterdam.

It’s called the Shuttle DL10J and it’s a fanless computer with a metal chassis that measures about 7.5″ x 6.5″ x 1.7″ and which weighs about 3.3 pounds.

The computer features a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core processor, support for up to 8GB of RAM (with two SODIMM slots), and dual storage options thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 slot that you can use for a solid state drive.

There are two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA ports, 2 COM ports (this thing is designed for use in commercial environments), Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and 802.11b/g/n WiFi.

It comes with a 40 watt power adapter and Shuttle says the DL10J can support Windows 10 64-bit software and Linux.

via FanlessTech