Liliputing

Shuttle’s first Gemini Lake mini PC is the DL10J

at by 2 Comments

Shuttle may not have launched any new computers at the Consumer Electronics Show last month, but the company is showing off its first small form-factor PC with an Intel Gemini Lake processor at the Integrated Systems Europe show in Amsterdam.

It’s called the Shuttle DL10J and it’s a fanless computer with a metal chassis that measures about 7.5″ x 6.5″ x 1.7″ and which weighs about 3.3 pounds.

The computer features a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core processor, support for up to 8GB of RAM (with two SODIMM slots), and dual storage options thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 slot that you can use for a solid state drive.

There are two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA ports, 2 COM ports (this thing is designed for use in commercial environments), Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and 802.11b/g/n WiFi.

It comes with a 40 watt power adapter and Shuttle says the DL10J can support Windows 10 64-bit software and Linux.

via FanlessTech

Leave a Reply

2 Comments on "Shuttle’s first Gemini Lake mini PC is the DL10J"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Ghikbf
Guest
Ghikbf
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Why’s the link to a russian-language page on shuttles site? Not a big deal, just curious.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours 5 minutes ago
haradeep bathina
Guest
haradeep bathina
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Price of this?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 8 minutes ago