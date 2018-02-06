Shuttle may not have launched any new computers at the Consumer Electronics Show last month, but the company is showing off its first small form-factor PC with an Intel Gemini Lake processor at the Integrated Systems Europe show in Amsterdam.
It’s called the Shuttle DL10J and it’s a fanless computer with a metal chassis that measures about 7.5″ x 6.5″ x 1.7″ and which weighs about 3.3 pounds.
The computer features a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4005 dual-core processor, support for up to 8GB of RAM (with two SODIMM slots), and dual storage options thanks to a 2.5 inch drive bay and an M.2 slot that you can use for a solid state drive.
There are two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA ports, 2 COM ports (this thing is designed for use in commercial environments), Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and 802.11b/g/n WiFi.
It comes with a 40 watt power adapter and Shuttle says the DL10J can support Windows 10 64-bit software and Linux.
via FanlessTech
2 Comments on "Shuttle’s first Gemini Lake mini PC is the DL10J"
Why’s the link to a russian-language page on shuttles site? Not a big deal, just curious.
Price of this?