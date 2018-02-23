Samsung Max data-saving app picks up where Opera Max left off (for Samsung phones only)

Opera pulled the plug on its Opera Max data saver app last year, but now Samsung says it has a new app designed to replace Opera Max.

Like its predecessor, the new Samsung Max app offers a data saving mode and privacy protection feature. But unlike Opera Max, the new app will only be available for Samsung smartphones.

The good news is that it’s free to use and existing Opera Max users with supported phones will get Samsung Max via an upcoming software update. The bad news is that if you don’t have a supported phone, you probably won’t be able to use Opera Max for much longer.

Samsung says the apps data saving mode can compress images, videos, music, and web content to help you get more out of your data plan. It can also show which apps are using the most data, offering suggestions for ways you can save data.

The privacy protection feature helps make it a bit safer to connect to open WiFi hotspots by offering “one-tap encryption, tracker blocking, and a DNS masking service.” It’s not quite the same thing as a proper VPN, but it reduces the risk of someone spying on you or stealing data when you connect to an untrusted network.

Samsung says the new Samsung Max phone will come pre-installed on Galaxy A and J series phones offered in some countries including India, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, Argentina, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Folks in other countries can download the app from the Google Play Store… if they have a supported Samsung phone.

