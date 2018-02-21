Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 845 VR headset reference design

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chips will probably power many of 2018’s top-tier smartphones. But Qualcomm is also positioning the processor as a solution for other products including Windows PCs and virtual reality/augmented reality headsets.

And Qualcomm is introducing a new VR reference platform for device makers that want to build headsets that make use of the chip.

Among other things, the company says the platform’s Adreno 630 graphics will be an upgrade from last year’s Snapdragon 835 in several ways, including:

30 percent faster graphics

30 percent better power efficiency

Double the display throughput

Qualcomm is also introducing “Adreno Foveation,” which uses eye tracking and graphics rendering to figure out what you’re looking at and direct system resources to make sure that the sharpest possible image is the one you’re focusing on.

The reference design is said to offer 6 degrees of freedom motion tracking and “Roomscale” features that can track your location withing a room, enabling a standalone VR experience that doesn’t need to be connected to a PC or external cameras to function.

It’s up to device makers to decide whether to build and sell products based on the reference design, but Qualcomm says the platform is compatible with Google Daydream and standalone VR ecosystems from Oculus and HTC Vive.