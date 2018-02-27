Qualcomm introducing Snapdragon 700 platform for upper mid-range phones

Qualcomm is introducing a new series of Snapdragon 700 mobile processors that the company says will supercharge “high-tier mobile experiences” with features that the company previously only offered in its “premium” Snapdragon 800 series chips.

Lest you should get confused between the difference between high-tier and premium, the former means kind of expensive, while the latter means more expensive. I suspect we’ll see these chips show up in phones sold in the $400 – $500 price range, while Snapdragon 800 series chips continue to dominate higher priced phones.

Still, it sounds like the new Snapdragon 700 Mobile Platform Series should be a nice step up from Qualcomm’s already-pretty-decent Snapdragon 600 series.

The company says Snapdragon 700 series chips will offer up to 30 percent better power efficiency than a Snapdragon 660 chip, enabling improvements to both performance and battery life.

At this point Qualcomm is just talking about 700 Series chips in general rather than providing details about a specific system-on-a-chip. But here are some other highlights:

Multi-core AI engine for 2x faster on-device AI applications than Snapdragon 660 (thanks to the Kryo CPU, Hexagon Vector Processor, and Adreno Visual Processing subsystem working together)

Qualcomm Spectra ISP (image signal processor) for enhanced low-light photography, slow-motion video, and other camera features

Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ for a 50 percent charge in 15 minutes (assuming a 2750 mAh battery)

Bluetooth 5 support

Qualcomm says the first Snapdragon 700 Series samples will ship to customers in the first half of 2018, which means we could start to see phones powered by the new chips later this year.

I wonder how long it’ll be until Qualcomm decides to add 100, 300, and 500 series chips (to fill in the blanks surrounding the existing 200, 400, 600, and 800 series processors).